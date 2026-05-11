A Customer Asked What to Eat While Sick, and a Pizza Hut Employee’s Answer Sparked a Complaint

Some customers can catch you so off guard with their attitudes and questions that there’s no good answer in the moment.

So, what would you do if a customer called and started ranting about being sick, then demanded that you tell them what to eat? Would you give them a suggestion? Or would you tell them to just take medicine?

In the following story, one pizza employee gets a customer complaint when she chooses the latter. Here’s what happened.

AITA for my “cheeky suggestion” to the customer when they ask me what they should eat? I work at a Pizza Hut, and my manager just told me that someone wrote a complaint to the customer service about me. It was a customer who called yesterday. So I received this call about 11 am, and it was a woman with a very raspy voice. The conversation, according to my memory, went like this:

Me: Hello, Pizza Hut delivery! May I take your order, please?

Apparently, the customer wanted a recommendation.

C: I have a fever. (Pause) Me: Uh, are you alright, ma’am? C: And I have been coughing, had a pretty bad day too (and went on ranting about something I can’t remember).

Me: So… what would you like to order?

C: (Raised voice, even more raspy) I AM VERY SICK, OKAY?! WHAT SHOULD I EAT? YOU TELL ME!

The problem was that she didn’t suggest food.

Me: (Dumbfounded) Um… medicine maybe? Panado? I don’t know, maybe a doctor can answer that? C: I DIDN’T CALL ******* PIZZA HUT DELIVERY FOR PANADO! (Said a bunch of things I didn’t quite catch before hanging up) I thought it was a prank call of sorts, so I never knew that the woman would write a complaint letter about me. My manager said I am not in trouble, but should not have said what I said, because it was cheeky and rude. AITA?

Eek! It’s easy to see why the lady found the comment rude, but her behavior wasn’t great either.

Let’s see what the fine folks over at Reddit think about what happened.

This pizza worker had someone ask for actual medical advice.

Here’s an interesting point.

For this reader, a fever doesn’t give you permission to be rude.

According to this comment, she did nothing wrong.

Obviously, it was a little rude, but hey, that woman deserved it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who was on break when she was physically dragged back to the register by a customer.