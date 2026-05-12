A Debate Over Baby Names Led People to Notice Bigger Problems in One Marriage

Naming a child can be a very high-pressure decision for a couple becoming new parents. Then again, if you have as many as these people do…perhaps not?

What would you do if your partner criticized your child name choices years after the fact? One woman recently shared a super unhinged story about her present situation with her husband on Reddit- to some wild results. Here’s what she said.

AITAH for naming my kids after the boys from Narnia?

My name is Emma (34F) and I am married to my husband, Felix (33M).

We have been together since middle school, and got married when I was 19.

The plan was always to get married right out of high school, me to be a stay at home mum, and for him to go to college for 4 years then start at his fathers company right after.

Wow, not a lot of wiggle room there.

Both of us come from wealthy families, so we went to the same private school and he’s very smart, IQ around 147 so college was very easy for him.

To continue with the plan, we had our first child when I was 19, Felix Jr.

I had another boy when I was 21, Lawrence (After Felix’s father).

No offense, but Emma doesn’t seem super self-aware.

We had our twins right after, when I was 23, Harrison and Hudson.

Between our next, Felix graduated university and started at his father’s company.

When I was 24, we had our next son Peter.

Felix seems like a very busy man.

Then we had another set of twins, but sadly our daughter Eva, passed after a few hours in the ICU.

Our son, we named Edmund.

Finality, we had our last daughter when I was 26, Peyton.

How does she keep track of all of them?

Now, on to the topic of Narnia.

I LOVE harry potter, like from age 8-14 I would turn it on and watch the series maybe 3 times a week.

(Never read the books because…ya).

No time in private school I guess?

When I was 13, I heard that J.K. Rowling based her books off of the Narnia series.

I watch I once, and it became my new obsession.

From there on, I adored the name Edmund.

Fair, it’s a classic name.

We had 7 girl names picked out and 7 boy names, and numbered them in order of importance.

We happened to have 6 boys before we had a girl.

So we went down the line of important boy names quickly.

Emma doesn’t seem like she had hobbies as a kid…

I knew that Peter was another character in the Narnia movies, but I never said anything because the name Edmund came almost last on the list so Edmund would have been removed.

When I was 28 I introduced my oldest son to the Harry Potter series and he was just as hooked as I was.

In the next 3 years, all of my kids got into Harry Potter, and it was always playing.

It’s nice to be able to share important media with your kids.

Now I’m 34, and Peter started the Narnia series.

They all watched, including me and my husband, and my kids were thrilled when they heard Peter and Edmunds names mentioned.

My husband looked at me, knowing my pervious obsession with the series, and asked me if I knew that I named my kids after made up characters.

Seems a little late now for that question?

He told his father and mother and now they all are mad at me.

The kids are going back the school in a bit so the house with be quiet with just me and my husband.

So Reddit, AITAH for knowingly naming my kids after made up characters?

This doesn’t exactly seem like a family that gets out very much. Let’s see how the Reddit community weighed in on this one.

The comments section did not respond to this one very well.



And didn’t pay much mind to the “issue” at hand.



But one person jumped right to the important questions.



Others found the description of the husband insufferable.



And some tough love was doled out generously.



The husband sounds like the biggest child of this entire bunch.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.