May 8, 2026 at 12:45 pm

A Dog Became Fast Friends With A New Kitten That His Owner Adopted

by Matthew Gilligan

dog and cat playing

TikTok/@emileamaybe

Folks, be prepared to plant a big smile on your face!

A woman named Emiliea took to TikTok to show folks how her dog reacted when she adopted a kitten.

dog and cat playing

TikTok/@emileamaybe

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You bring a kitten home not knowing how your 8-year-old, anxious German Shepherd would react and this was their first interaction.”

The dog was laying in his bed on the floor when the kitten approached him.

The kitten sniffed the dog and then rolled on to its back.

cat and dog laying together

TikTok/@emileamaybe

Next thing you know, these two were laying on the floor together!

Another text overlay reads, “We had no idea they would become this obsessed with each other.”

Emiliea wrote in the video’s caption, “Take this as your sign to get a kitten for your dog.”

You love to see it!

dog and cat laying together

TikTok/@emileamaybe

Take a look at the video.

@emileamaybe

Take this as your sign to get a kitten for your dog #germanshepherd #tuxedocat #bestfriendsforever #petsoftiktok #cuteanimals

♬ sonido original – Vibes by Ley

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.25.05 PM A Dog Became Fast Friends With A New Kitten That His Owner Adopted

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.25.21 PM A Dog Became Fast Friends With A New Kitten That His Owner Adopted

And this viewer spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 1.25.40 PM A Dog Became Fast Friends With A New Kitten That His Owner Adopted

These two are gonna be BFF!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who warned his supervisor about a coming backlog but was told to shut up and do his job, so he let laptops pile up.

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