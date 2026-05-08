A Dog Became Fast Friends With A New Kitten That His Owner Adopted

Folks, be prepared to plant a big smile on your face!

A woman named Emiliea took to TikTok to show folks how her dog reacted when she adopted a kitten.

The video’s text overlay reads, “POV: You bring a kitten home not knowing how your 8-year-old, anxious German Shepherd would react and this was their first interaction.”

The dog was laying in his bed on the floor when the kitten approached him.

The kitten sniffed the dog and then rolled on to its back.

Next thing you know, these two were laying on the floor together!

Another text overlay reads, “We had no idea they would become this obsessed with each other.”

Emiliea wrote in the video’s caption, “Take this as your sign to get a kitten for your dog.”

You love to see it!

Take a look at the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this viewer spoke up.

These two are gonna be BFF!

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