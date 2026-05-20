A Driveway Dispute With a Neighbor Ended in an Unexpected Police Visit

Owning property doesn’t always stop others from feeling entitled to it.

In this story, a man was confronted by a neighbor who demanded to use his driveway because the previous owner had allowed it.

Despite already dealing with people parking on his lawn, he firmly refused her request.

The situation escalated when she threatened to call the police to get her way.

Read the full story below to find out more…

Parking on my property I had the most insane conversation of my life yesterday. The brazenness is so funny that I had to share it with you all. For context, my wife and I purchased a house. It has a bigger corner property in a German village. We bought it from an 87-year-old this January. The close neighbors are super friendly. We get along very well and have barbecues and so on.

This man already had an issue wth some people on his neighborhood about parking.

In the past, I already had some issues with several people parking on my lawn. They had all four wheels on the grass. They were parallel parking on it. A quick towing fixed that for good. As a side note, I tried to talk with the people living a street down the road before calling the tow truck. They told me to suck a big rooster. They said they were having a party. They said I should live with their guests parking on my lawn.

A woman rang his doorbell.

Now, back to the story. I was working from home. My doorbell rang. A woman was standing in front of me. I will call her Karen. She looked me up and down. She asked in a quite condescending tone whose car was in the driveway blocking it. I told her it was mine. I asked what the matter was. She introduced herself. She was from the same group mentioned earlier.

The woman demanded that he move his car so she could park in his driveway.

She demanded that I move my car because she wanted to park in my driveway. She said she could not find a good parking spot on the road. I asked why she thought she could park in my driveway. She explained that the previous owner did not have a car and he never noticed that she parked there. She assumed that because she always did that, I should also make space for her. She threatened to call the cops if I did not.

He dismissed her, then she called the cops.

I told her to pound sand. I closed the door in her face. She actually called the cops, and that was resolved quite easily. We had her removed from our property. The audacity of these people is astonishing.

It’s hard to believe that some people use “I’ve always parked there” as an excuse.

Then, the fact that she threatened to call the cops over not being allowed to use his own driveway makes the whole situation even more absurd.

Geeez… some people are just unbelievable!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an apartment tenant who is being called petty for blocking her parking space with trash cans.

Let’s read the responses of other people.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a good idea from this one.

Another witty suggestion here.

People have some creative ideas.

Finally, short and straightforward.

Some neighbors treat private driveways like a freebie or something.