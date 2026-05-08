A Family Thought the Children Were Grandkids—Until a Shocking Truth Was Revealed at a Gathering

Imagine growing up with a dad who is always there for you and your siblings. He even swears off dating so he can focus on parenting.

What would you do if you found out he stole your brother’s girlfriend and got her pregnant? Would you disown him, forgive him, or make sure everyone in the family knows the truth?

In this story, one young man is in this situation, and he isn’t sure if he handled it correctly or not. Let’s read the whole story.

AITA for exposing my dad to the family after he tried to portray my brother as a bad father and son? My siblings (24M, 22F) and I (26M) were raised by a single dad (45M). Our dad was great, he was loving, and caring and always put us first. Because of this we never missed our deadbeat mom. My dad even sacrificed his love life though, he never dated anyone.

The dad really messed up.

My brother (24M) disowned our dad around 3 years ago, for a reason I’d also disown him, to be honest. My brother found our dad and his then-girlfriend (27 now) “doing it”, thus my brother got mad at my dad and cut him off, moved out of the house, and went to live with some friends. No matter how hard my dad has tried to apologise, and reach out to him, my brother ignores him. My dad has suffered a lot ’cause of this and has gotten mad at us many times since my sister and I know where my brother lives (We’ve visited him a couple of times) and he demands we let him know, but we can’t because my brother threatens that if we ever tell him he’ll go NC with us.

It gets worse.

The thing is that this woman got pregnant with twins but she didn’t feel like being a mom so she left them to my dad. My dad tells everyone that he is raising his grandkids (he swears they are my brother’s but I’m sure they are his since my brother says he used protection). The kids turned 2M a couple of days ago and he hosted a small party, so my uncle started asking about my brother (as the kids’ father since no one in the family knew what happened). So my dad started talking badly about my brother saying that he was an ungrateful son and a terrible father for leaving two kids behind (I think my dad is angry at my brother for not forgiving him) as everyone in the family sees my dad as an example for the sacrifices he did, they started talking badly about my brother.

He finally told everyone the truth.

I love y dad with my whole heart and I’d do anything for that man (I know all my siblings would) but he tried to portray my brother as a bad guy and I love my brother so I told him: “He wouldn’t have disowned you if you hadn’t gotten his girlfriend pregnant” Everyone looked at him and he tried to excuse his actions but everyone told him to back off. They’ve called my brother to apologise but my dad is angry at me, he says this is a family matter and I should’ve kept my mouth shut. My wife says I did the right thing but my sister is on my dad’s side. So AITA?

Talk about some messed up family drama! The dad deserved to be called out on his lies. I hope OP tells his brother what he did.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

They really should get a paternity test to know for sure.

They need to think of the kids.

This person would’ve turned their back on the dad.

Everyone agrees that the dad needed to be called out.

I feel bad for the twins.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is raising her niece and doesn’t think her brother deserves access to how she is doing all the time.