Woman Considers Reporting Pharmacy Employee After Comment About Her Acne Left Her Humiliated

Sometimes, the advice can be coming from a good place, and still be taken wrong.

So, how would it make you feel if a cashier suddenly started commenting on your appearance in detail while ringing you up, even bringing up an insecurity you had spent years trying to feel confident about? Would you just let it go? Or would you consider going back and complaining?

In the following story, one woman faces this exact situation at a local pharmacy. Here’s what happened.

WIBTAH for reprimanding a cashier? Or trying to get management involved? I (28F) have always been a pretty confident person. I’m not “conventionally attractive,” but I know I’m a cutie patootie in my own ways. I only surround myself with kind, caring people who hype me up. If I had to say I have one real insecurity, it’s my skin. I’ve struggled with acne since I was a preteen. Not only do I have pimples and scabs on my face, but I have the ghosts of acne’s past. That means dark marks, deep scars, uneven skin tone, hyperpigmentation, etc. I never really let it get to me. I’ve had 15+ years to get comfortable with my skin. I just wear makeup most days, but I can still confidently go out in public bare-faced. What other people think of me is none of my business.

The day didn’t start out well.

As I’m getting older, I have started making a more serious effort to take care of myself and my skin. In the past 6 months or so, I’ve developed a multi-step skincare routine, and I have started seeing some improvement. That being said, I do have sensitive skin and therefore still have days/periods of time where my skin looks pretty rough. So, a few days ago, I stopped into a chain pharmacy whose name may or may not rhyme with Small Beens. I was not having a good skin day, but didn’t want to put any makeup on, because I like to give my skin a break a few days a week if I can.

When the lady stopped talking, she had no idea how to respond.

My cashier was an older lady, maybe mid to late 60s. We were making small talk while she was checking me out. All I ended up getting was a pair of earrings (which I think is relevant because I was not buying any skin care products). The cashier then starts talking about a specific oil I “needed to get” to take care of all of my “redness, bumps, and inflammation.” She was even pointing at her own face in places where I was having breakouts (her skin was clear, so she was like “mirroring” my face). I had no idea what to say. I was quiet and not making eye contact while she kept going on about how, “I won’t have to worry about my skin when I’m older like her,” but “This oil will really help.”

At first, she didn’t put much thought into it.

I’m usually one to stick up for myself, but she was coming off as though she was just trying to be helpful, and nothing popping up in my head to say was nice so I just finished the transaction and walked out. As soon as I got outside I just started sobbing. I don’t think I’ve ever felt more ugly and gross. No one has ever pointed out my skin imperfections unprompted like that and I was so caught of guard. I was just buying earrings, but apparently all this lady could pay attention to was my red, irritated, bump-ridden face.

It’s been three days and the comment is still affecting her.

I thought I would get over it pretty quickly, but it’s now been 3 days and I can’t stop thinking about it. I’m having a hard time looking at myself in the mirror. Every time I do, I just hear this lady’s voice pointing out my bad skin. I’m even having a hard time feeling confident with makeup on because now all I can think about is how ugly my skin is underneath. I know makeup doesn’t really cover everything, or even out my skin 100%, and now I’m assuming that’s all people are paying attention to when they talk to me. I’ve never felt this way, not even when I was a teenager.

Now, she’s considering speaking up.

So, I’m thinking about going back and saying something to someone. Part of me wants to talk to this lady directly. Nothing horrible, just, “Hey, it’s 2025, we should know not to make comments on people’s appearance.” Or I’ve considered reaching out to management… not full-on Karen mode, but to let someone know what was said and how it made me feel, and maybe see if they would give this cashier a talkin’ to. AITA?

Yikes! It’s easy to see why she’s upset, but it may not be that serious.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit think she should handle it.

The same thing happened to this reader’s daughter.

According to this reader, she should contact a dermatologist and a therapist.

Here’s someone who deals with something similar.

That’s one way to call her out directly.

Wow! She really needs to work on her self-esteem, because the lady seems to have been honestly trying to help.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a craft store cashier who was shopping on break when she was physically dragged back to the register.