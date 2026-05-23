A Father-Daughter Frozen Performance Is Melting Hearts Online

Now, this kid is going places…

And so is her dad!

The viral video you’re about to see was posted by a mom named Sky and features a dad and daughter combo who decided to put on a performance in their living room.

Are you ready for a cuteness overload?

Check this out!

These two didn’t waste any time whatsoever, and it appears that they’ve been perfecting their routine for a while!

The video’s text overlay reads, “My husband and 2-year-old’s audition for Frozen 3.”

Sky’s husband and her daughter sang a duet together.

These two didn’t miss a beat…let’s just say that we’re impressed.

A woman on the couch holding a baby got a huge kick out of the performance.

Sky’s husband and her husband went back and forth and traded lyrics like seasoned professionals.

They both knew all the words to the song…

And they both nailed it!

Isn’t it great to see a dad who is this present with their daughter?

At the end of the song, the little girl said “We did it!”

You sure did!

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

And this individual shared their thoughts.

These two absolutely nailed it!