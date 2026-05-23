May 22, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Father-Daughter Frozen Performance Is Melting Hearts Online

by Matthew Gilligan

father and daughter singing

TikTok/@sky.kellisa

Now, this kid is going places…

And so is her dad!

The viral video you’re about to see was posted by a mom named Sky and features a dad and daughter combo who decided to put on a performance in their living room.

Are you ready for a cuteness overload?

Check this out!

father and daughter singing

TikTok/@sky.kellisa

These two didn’t waste any time whatsoever, and it appears that they’ve been perfecting their routine for a while!

The video’s text overlay reads, “My husband and 2-year-old’s audition for Frozen 3.”

Sky’s husband and her daughter sang a duet together.

These two didn’t miss a beat…let’s just say that we’re impressed.

A woman on the couch holding a baby got a huge kick out of the performance.

Sky’s husband and her husband went back and forth and traded lyrics like seasoned professionals.

father and daughter singing

TikTok/@sky.kellisa

They both knew all the words to the song…

And they both nailed it!

Isn’t it great to see a dad who is this present with their daughter?

At the end of the song, the little girl said “We did it!”

You sure did!

father and daughter singing

TikTok/@sky.kellisa

Take a look at the video.

@sky.kellisa

@Disney @Disney Parks invites the premiere will work also! 😂👀🫢 #disneylover #toddlermom #fatherdaughter #frozen #disneytok

♬ original sound – S K Y

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a son who is left wondering how to hold up a collapsing fence while his dad runs for the nails.

And this is what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 2.09.38 PM A Father Daughter Frozen Performance Is Melting Hearts Online

Another viewer didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 2.09.49 PM A Father Daughter Frozen Performance Is Melting Hearts Online

And this individual shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 13 at 2.10.13 PM A Father Daughter Frozen Performance Is Melting Hearts Online

These two absolutely nailed it!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Family & Relationships, Life & Drama
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