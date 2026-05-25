A Person Interviewing For A Job Heard A Company Employee Talk About How Overworked The New Hire Would Be, So They Turned Down The Position

Nobody likes a blabbermouth…

But, sometimes, the “gift of gab” can be a real blessing in unintended ways!

Take the story you’re about to read, for example.

The person who wrote it inadvertently got a gift from the heavens by way of a real loudmouth who spilled some beans that he shouldn’t have.

You just never know when you’re gonna get lucky!

And it’s a good thing they heard what this guy had to say, because it most likely saved them a lot of headaches.

Read on and get all the details about what happened below.

Careful what you say in front of people you don’t know. “Back around 2001 I was interviewing for a startup company where I was going to be flying to customer sites, doing equipment installs, staying for a day to make sure everything was working, and fly home. So fly out Monday, stay until Thursday, and fly home Friday. The interview went really well, and they asked me to step out so they could discuss a few things. I went to the break room (which literally was walls that had not been completed and two fold out tables) and waited for them to come get me.

We all know someone like this…

An overly smug individual walked in and started bragging to another guy about landing another five customers. His buddy asked how they were going to handle five new customers when they hadn’t even completed the install for the first seven. Smug sales guy replied that they were interviewing some idiot that was going to have to work straight through without a break until all of the customer installs were complete.

How do you like them apples?!?!

About that time he noticed me and asked me who I was. I replied that I was the idiot they were trying to hire to do all of the work he just mentioned. The look on his face was priceless as he realized that he was actually the idiot. He started to try to say something, but the interviewer came to get me and took me back into the office.

Good thing they heard what that guy had to say!

They made and offer to which I immediately countered with a number three times higher stating that I knew they did not have anyone else to do the work and that I was going to be stuck traveling for the next three months without a break. They all just stood staring at me and blinking. The owner said he could not afford that but that they would make it up later with a bonus once the company got going. I told them no thank you and left. Two months later I found out that the company had folded because multiple customers cancelled their orders.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

This reader weighed in.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this individual shared a story.

The world works in mysterious ways sometimes, huh?

And this story is proof of that!

Well, we’re glad that this person got tipped off by this jerk and avoided all kinds of problems.

Life does look out for the little guys, sometimes.

Well, that was a close call!