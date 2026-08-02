“We’re Not Safe in Our Own Yard”: Couple Left Outraged After Neighbor Ignores Dog’s Violent Lunge

Imagine living next to someone who owns a fairly aggressive dog. What would you do if they tied their dog outside close to your driveway and the dog lunged at you every time you were in your driveway?

That’s the situation the homeowner in this story finds himself in, and he tried to politely explain the problem to the neighbors. They have done nothing about it. Instead, they’re resorting to passive aggressive comments and complaining about what the neighbor does on his own property.

I’d be so annoyed if I lived next to this neighbor! Keep reading for all the drama.

AIO My neighbor ties out her reactive/lunging dog beside my driveway and tells her dog “it’s not worth it” every time it lunges at me, my wife, or my car. Context: My next door neighbor’s side yard is along my driveway. For the last two years this neighbor has tethered this dog to deck (too lazy to go outside with the dog) for fifteen minutes at a time when the dog needs to go potty. The tether allows the dog just enough slack to usually stand in my flower bed (which is honestly beside the point at this point).

This dog sounds dangerous!

A year ago the dog broke the tether lunging at someone walking past my house with another dog. I talked to them at the time and they mentioned their dog did get a minor nip but didn’t want to report it. The next day escaped to go after my wife/dog. My wife yelled at the dog and it stopped in its tracks instead of biting thankfully.

He wrote a text.

At this time, I wrote a text to my neighbor and her husband asking nicely that they be more careful because it doesnt feel like a safe situation for us, or guests who feel uncomfortable in my driveway when a dog is lunging beside their car. Instead of putting anything in writing her husband demanded he talk to to me in person and dismissed all of my concerns. He said they’d consider tying the dog up somewhere else. They never did.

He actually has quite a bit of experience with dogs.

Since then, my neighbor takes anything I do in my driveway to be taken as a direct offense. I’m a dog trainer and sometimes I’ll practice for obedience competitions with my own dog in my driveway (assuming her dog isn’t out). One of the times she let her dog out and it was going nuts at me and my dog in the driveway.

The neighbor seems to get offended easily.

She took it as a dirct offense that I’d choose to use my driveway to practice and confronted me about it, asking why I’d use there to practice when I have a yard (wild right?). I explained to her I needed to practice on all types of environments for this competition and moved on. Now, things have escalated and whenever my neighbor’s dog is barking/lunging at me she comes out and glares at me and says “HE’S NOT WORTH IT!” and pulls the dog away.

It’s his house, his yard, and his driveway. The neighbor is crazy to try to tell him where he can train his dog. It sounds like she should hire him to train her dog!

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person would call the police.

Another person suggests security cameras.

This person suggests contacting animal control.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who refuses to confine her dog for days on end because building management can’t schedule a more exact inspection time.

Here’s a suggestion to film the interactions.

Evidence is key, and the dog probably should be reported to animal control. Hopefully, that would cause the neighbors to take action and put their dog in their fenced in yard instead of near the driveway.

I feel bad for the neighbor’s dog. They don’t sound like good dog owners.

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