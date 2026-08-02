She Told Her Sister the Wedding Plans Were Getting Too Expensive for Guests — Her Sister Got Upset With Her for Saying It

Hey, I’m all about going to a destination wedding, but people who throw these kinds of events need to realize that 1): not everyone is going to be able to make it, and, 2): you should probably do your best to keep costs down, when possible.

Because every single thing on Planet Earth is expensive right now, and folks are struggling!

In today’s story, a woman talked about how things got tense with her sister after she got real with her and told her that her destination wedding plans are getting to be a bit much for guests…

And you can imagine how that went over.

Read on and see what happened.

AITA for not agreeing with my sister about her wedding? “My sister is getting married next year. The wedding will be a 3-day event in Southeast Asia, consisting of a welcome party on the first day, the ceremony/reception/after-party on the second day, and a “recovery day” on the third day. Being not only her sister, but also one of her three bridesmaids, I will be expected to partake in all of the activities and events across the three days. Don’t get me wrong – I am super happy for her and her partner, and very excited about the whole thing.

She’s a little busy these days…

But, I recently also got engaged, so I will be planning my own wedding soon, and money is already tight. I don’t think my sister quite realizes what she is asking of me – and all of her other guests – in terms of spending money on attending her wedding. Long haul flights for the vast majority of guests (a lot of whom are traveling from the UK and Australia, among other places), as well as 4+ nights of accommodation and all the incidental expenditures that come with traveling, not to mention outfits, accessories, shoes, and the all-important wedding gift.

This is getting out of hand…

Anyway, today she mentioned having an “all white” dress code for the welcome party. Although I’m sure that would look pretty in the Instagram photos (something that I think matters a lot more to her than it would to me), I did say to her that having an additional dress code for the day before the wedding and asking people to spend extra money on another outfit was “a bit much of an ask”. My mum was also part of the conversation and agreed, reminding her that she is having a destination wedding and people are already spending a lot of money. She then angrily told me that she “would pay for my bridesmaid dress if that’s what I wanted”. I didn’t ask for that at all – I am more than happy to pay for my own bridesmaid dress, and told her as much. I just think that expecting everyone to spend more money adhering to another dress code (that isn’t even for the day of the wedding) is kind of…a joke, to be honest.

Her sister sounds kind of paranoid…

She then accused my Mum and me of “attacking” her. It’s almost impossible to get her to see a situation from a perspective other than her own. She is my sister, and I love her, and I KNOW it’s her wedding, but she can sometimes be so entitled and out of touch. Thinking about my own wedding, I would never expect my guests to adhere to dress codes outside of the actual wedding day, ESPECIALLY if they were already spending literal thousands on purely attending. AITA?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader weighed in.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person said she’s NTA.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a grandson who is tired of driving 5 hours one way to work on his grandparent’s investment property for free.

And this reader agreed.

That didn’t go well, did it?

Not really!

But maybe because she put the idea into her sister’s head, she’ll realize that this whole thing is getting out of hand.

Her sister has most definitely turned into a Bridezilla!