Widower Sold His Late Wife’s Belongings To Help Himself Heal—Now His Adult Children Are Angry

Everyone handles grief differently…

Some people like to hang on to things forever that belonged to their late loved ones.

But for others, having that person’s things around the house just causes too much pain.

And I can understand both sides!

In today’s story, a man talked about why he decided to get rid of his late wife’s belongings…and why his children aren’t happy about it.

Take a look at what he had to say about his situation.

AITA telling my kids they can go get their mother’s stuff at the local Goodwill. “I lost my spouse around a year ago. It was ongoing and I knew it was coming. All of the kids are grown and out of the home. It has been a rough year and living in a home filled with their stuff has been too much.

This is really sad…

It makes me depressed, it is like living in a museum that I never can get away from. I didn’t realize how bad it was until I left to visit family and I didn’t want to come home. I have to live there and I decided that I want to clean it out and not make it a museum of the dead. I did keep a few things that are sentimental but I am don’t need to see my spouses shoes at the front door or all the clothes that won’t get worn again. I packed up a few boxes of what I want to keep and told my kids to come over to get anything of their mothers. They never came over.

He tried to tell them…

I told them I am going to toss/ donate their mother’s stuff and still they did not come over. I did this for about a month before I started to even move stuff to the garage. Around 2 weeks ago I started the long process of getting rid of a lot of her things. The house is much nicer and I don’t dread coming home to it anymore. I was avoiding it by going to the bar after work but know I don’t have to. The issue is my daughter came over yesterday to pick up some decorations for a party. She got very upset when she saw the house and started yelling at me for getting rid of their mom’s stuff.

Are these people hard of hearing, or something?

I reminded her I was doing that and I told everyone multiple times. She apparently didn’t think I was serious about it and was mad. The rest of the kids are mad that I got rid of her stuff. That they denied them getting stuff from their mothers Again I told them at least 15 time to come get anything they wanted. I even told them when I was starting to pack it up to donate I told them to go to the local Goodwill for her stuff because that is where I put basically everything. They got more mad saying they shouldn’t have to pay for her stuff. I reminded them I gave them plenty of time to come get things. I didn’t hide this, I was very clear about this. They are still upset…”

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This reader said he’s NTA.

Another individual weighed in.

This person spoke up.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a teenager who wants to work, but his mom thinks working past 8pm is too late for high school.

And this individual weighed in.

It was this guy’s decision, and he did what was best for him.

And, let’s face it, you can’t please everyone when it comes to things like this.

He did what he had to do…and his kids aren’t happy about it.