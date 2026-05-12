A Series of Unauthorized Credit Card Charges Leads to a Shocking Discovery Between Friends

Have you ever had your credit card stolen? It can be a really sinking feeling when you look at your credit card statement and see multiple charges that you know you didn’t make.

I’ve had this happen several times, but thankfully, every time, the credit card company has had my back. In fact, some credit card companies are so responsible that they actually caught the fraudulent charges before I even saw them on my statement, alerted me to the potential fraud, canceled the card and sent me a new one.

Unfortunately, it doesn’t always work out that easily.

What would you do if you knew that a friend stole your credit card and made the fraudulent charges? Would you let them get away with it, or would you make sure they paid you back every single penny they spent?

In this story, one person was in this situation, and when they found out who was responsible, they were determined to make them an offer they couldn’t refuse.

Let’s read all about it.

Someone had to pay me hush money so I didn’t call the cops When I lived at home 30 years ago a “friend” stole my CC, used it and returned it. This was the days before smart phones etc. I was shocked when I got the bill. An older friend kept his ear to the streets and someone slipped up talking about their new car amp and scanner.

The thief wasn’t very smart.

I honed in on them, suddenly they didn’t wanna hang out anymore. Called the managers of the stores, they agreed to fax me the CC receipts. When the cc receipts came in I noticed the first dimwit actually signed his name. I own them, proof of the crime.

OP made the thief an offer.

The CC companies were lax local police didn’t care, wouldn’t even take a report, so now I can do what I want. I phoned dude, recorded it, and made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. If he refused I’d tell everyone that you and so and so are thieves and the next place I was going was your job and your name will be in the local paper.

These are OP’s demands…

My demands were simple, give me the items back, which I returned for credit and pay me one thousand dollars cash and I won’t call the cops and from here on out pretend like you don’t know me.

He took the offer, it worked. I still told everyone don’t invite Rick and Karl into your house, they’re thieves.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

This person made money off of a car accident.

One person points out OP’s illegal actions.

Here’s a similar thought.

One person has a suggestion about how to make the situation legal.

The thief really was dumb.

OP really was lucky that the friend was so dumb that they literally signed their name when paying with a stolen credit card. That was not the brightest thing to do. Of course, someone who steals probably isn’t the brightest anyway.

OP is also really lucky that another friend had their back and “kept his ear to the streets.” It’s always great to have friend you can count on to help you out in tough times.

I honestly can’t imagine stealing, especially from a friend. I don’t really understand why OP would even make a deal with the former friend to keep them out of jail. At this point, who cares? Calls the cops. Let them deal with the consequences for their actions. Otherwise, if the consequences aren’t extreme enough, they might do the same thing again, and next time, they might not sign their name when paying with the stolen credit card.

Nobody went to jail, but it might’ve been better if someone had.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a woman who is ready to file for divorce after she found out her husband drained their savings to buy an old car.