May 26, 2026 at 2:47 am

A Strange Stoplight Malfunction Left One Driver Completely Confused

by Matthew Gilligan

stoplight on a street

TikTok/@miss02997

Well, this would certainly be enough to make any driver crazy!

A woman showed TikTok viewers how she was more than a bit confused when by a problem with a stoplight while driving in Philadelphia.

stoplight on a street

TikTok/@miss02997

The TikTokker filmed the video from her car and she said, “This is actually why I hate Philly.”

The stoplight had red and green lights working at the same time.

stoplight on a street

TikTok/@miss02997

She wondered aloud, “What you mean, red and green?”

The woman asked, “What’s going on?”

In the caption, she wrote, “And don’t know if you’re gonna get a ticket.”

stoplight on a street

TikTok/@miss02997

Check out the video.

@miss__0290

And don’t know if you’re gonna get a ticket 🤦🏽‍♀️ #philly #fyp

♬ original sound – miss__0290

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.50.14 AM A Strange Stoplight Malfunction Left One Driver Completely Confused

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.50.42 AM A Strange Stoplight Malfunction Left One Driver Completely Confused

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 22 at 9.50.55 AM A Strange Stoplight Malfunction Left One Driver Completely Confused

It was like a game of “Red Light, Green Light” at a roller skating rink.

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama
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