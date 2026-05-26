A Strange Stoplight Malfunction Left One Driver Completely Confused

Well, this would certainly be enough to make any driver crazy!

A woman showed TikTok viewers how she was more than a bit confused when by a problem with a stoplight while driving in Philadelphia.

The TikTokker filmed the video from her car and she said, “This is actually why I hate Philly.”

The stoplight had red and green lights working at the same time.

She wondered aloud, “What you mean, red and green?”

The woman asked, “What’s going on?”

In the caption, she wrote, “And don’t know if you’re gonna get a ticket.”

Check out the video.

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Now let’s see what viewers had to say about this.

This person chimed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

It was like a game of “Red Light, Green Light” at a roller skating rink.