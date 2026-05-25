A Track And Field Paralympian Said He Wasn’t Happy With The Coverage Of The Paralympic Winter Games

The 2026 Winter Olympics were filled with amazing feats and triumphs, but not everyone was impressed with how the games were covered.

A Paralympian named Hunter Woodhall posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about why he wasn’t pleased about a specific aspect of the coverage.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Why I’m not happy about the Paralympics this year.”

Woodhall told viewers, “Tell me why today I watched a guy with no arms full speed skiing down a mountain, around the little things. No arms! I don’t even know how hard that can be.”

He continued, “Another event in there, a person skiing downhill super fast around little things, blind! Can’t see nothing, has a guide. And he’s listening, that’s how they go. Tell me how, somehow, for the para snowboarding, they just forgot to bring a crew to film it at the Paralympics.”

He then told viewers, “Some of the other events didn’t even have commenting. They weren’t even commenting. Y’all are not even trying. These disabled people deal with enough on a daily basis, they don’t need to be worried about who’s gonna film their things so their family and friends can watch.”

Woodhall added, “This is some of the craziest stuff humans will ever do and we can’t even put a crew there to film it. Anyways, food for thought.”

In the video’s caption, he wrote, “As if people with disabilities don’t have enough to deal with. My experience competing in the summer games has been incredible. The support and excitement is palpable, this on the other hand was very disappointing.”

Take a look at the video.

@hunterwoodhall As if people with disabilities don’t have enough to deal with. My experience competing in the summer games has been incredible. The support and excitement is palpable, this on the other hand was very disappointing. ♬ original sound – Hunter Woodhall

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Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this TikTok user spoke up.

The TV stations really dropped the ball on the Winter Paralympic Games!