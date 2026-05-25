An 18th Birthday Celebration Turns Disappointing After Friends Choose Another Event Instead

When the going gets tough, that’s when you find out who your real friends are.

And if people you think are your friends give you the cold shoulder, well, that’s all you really need to know, now isn’t it?

Yup, those situations can be painful, but they sure do teach you a lot.

In today’s story, a person talked about why they got pretty upset when they found out that some people they thought were in their corner decided not to come to their birthday party.

Let’s take a look!

AITA for getting mad at close friends for choosing another party over mine? “I recently invited people to a house party for my 18th birthday. My entire friend group/best friends told me they cannot come as they agreed to go to another person’s house party on the same date 2 weeks ago. I am putting a lot of money in (DJs, performers etc.).

Well, this is a real kick in the pants…

They are not close with this person AT ALL but this person is quite popular hence why they rather go to theirs. They told me it’s 50/50 but is it really? Doesn’t the fact that I am closer to you guys give me more value? Again they are not close with this person this person would not care or be offended if they said something came up and they couldn’t come.

This sounds fishy…

I am not friends with this person simply because I have never met them. This is as this person isn’t in my social circle hence why we rarely see them and hence why its impossible for my friends to reasonably worry about not going to theirs and for them to care if my friends didn’t come. Anyways I hit them up saying how I felt sad they were like ”it’s about being fair ”but you cant call it a 50/50 choice as I a close friend of years deserve your presence more than the other person. They were like we are sorry etc, in a sobby voice. I hit them with a I know it’s because so and so is popular (like along those lines) and they were like no its really not it’s…

Kids get pretty upset about this kind of stuff…

I was like in cases like this, who you said yes to doesn’t matter they got defensive started raising their voice saying it obviously does if we told her, promised her got her excited about us coming and stuff like that. Also I understand how they said yes to them first but it took me time to clear my calendar in which this is the only date i can really use / why I didn’t ask if people were available first. It also sucks cause I never really had close friends ever and late 2025 to now was the first time I felt appreciated, and then stuff like this happens.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Reddit users shared their thoughts.

This person had a lot to say.

Another reader said they’re to blame for this.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

And this individual weighed in.

Well, this is pretty sad.

From the sound of this story, it sounds like this person is young, which makes it even worse.

Let’s hope they realize that these folks aren’t worth losing any sleep over and they find some new friends who actually appreciate them!

You can’t blame them for being upset about this…