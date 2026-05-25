Late-Night Cornhole Games Spark a Neighborhood Dispute and a Marriage Argument

Living in Alaska during the summer means that it stays light outside long into the night. Sometimes it never gets truly dark.

What would you do if your neighbors were using this fact as a reason to stay up late and play cornhole in their driveway all night?

That is what happened to the family in this story, and their loud games were keeping them up all night. The husband wanted to call the cops, but the wife said no, so he just pretended to do it within sight of the neighbors. They put their game away and went to bed, but now the wife is upset.

Honestly, I don’t see why she would be upset about this. He solved the problem and never even had to call the cops. Would she rather be kept awake all night?

Read through the story below and see what you think.

AITA for wanting to tell my neighbors that loudly playing Cornhole in their driveway at 1AM is a bad idea? To set the stage, we live in Alaska. The home of the midnight sun.

This would be an amazing place to live.

We live in the big city of Anchorage, so it’s not total daylight during solstice hours, but it never truly gets dark either. We live in a suburban neighborhood, at the end of a (usually) quiet cul-de-sac. A younger couple moved into a house opposite us a year ago and have been pleasant thus far.

Everything started off so well.

They improved their lawn and have been doing fine improvements. We made contact and introduced ourselves and met the guys Dad. Everything seemed great. A few months ago, dad moved away. Since then, the late night gatherings in their yard with friends have gotten later and louder.

Well, as long as it is just this once, it is fine.

Last weekend, they stayed up until 1:15 playing “Cornhole” with friends. This the game where you toss beanbags at pieces of plywood with a hole in it to score points. Last weekend was solstice. Alaskans celebrate it like a holiday. So even thought they were loud, we mostly took it in stride.

This shows that he is really quite patient with the neighbors.

I was annoyed because it was the day before father’s day, and they woke our 2 year old up, twice. So, father’s day was spent with a really grumpy toddler. Fine. They haven’t really been a problem before. They were celebrating. I understand.

Yeah, this is not ok at all.

Only, it happened again tonight. Exactly the same. Loud Cornhole. The thunks of the beanbags hitting plywood. The loud cheering and goating. My wife is adamant we should just leave them be to have their fun. I’m, quite frankly, angry that they’re being so inconsiderate of their neighbors.

He had to get creative to get them to quiet down.

I want to go tell them their actions are affecting us. My wife forbids it. So, I turned on the room lights and stood with my arms crossed in plain sight of them. They couldn’t have missed it. After a few minutes, I pulled out my phone and put it to my ear like I was making a call.

I can’t imagine why his wife doesn’t want him to address the problem.

No call was made, but the festivities were immediately stopped and they went inside. My wife insists I am in the wrong, but I was forbidden from direct contact and I’ll be darned if I have to suffer another cranky toddler day from noise pollution. AITA?

Why would anyone want to put up with neighbors who were being loud all night? It was one thing to tolerate it for a celebration, but on a normal night? No way. The husband was right to deal with the problem.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman’s family who is trying to stop her from moving away for her husband’s job.

Let’s take a look at what the people in the comments have to say about it.

I agree. Call the cops and let them deal with it.

Everyone handled the situation poorly.

This commenter has some other options to consider.

Letting people keep you up all night is not a valid option. People need sleep, and just letting the neighbors party all night ruins that for everyone.

Whether he calls the cops, fake calls the cops, or walks over and has a talk to him should be up to the husband. Personally, I think he handled it quite well.