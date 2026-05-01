May 1, 2026 at 1:55 pm

A Woman Got Spooked By A Man Walking Down The Street And Ran Back Inside Her House

by Matthew Gilligan

woman in her driveway

TikTok/@janaemariella

It’s important to always be aware of your surroundings.

And, if your gut tells you that something seems wrong, follow your instincts…

Even if you might feel a bit foolish about it later on.

A TikTokker named Janae posted a video that showed how she reacted when she got spooked outside her house one morning.

woman walking out of her house

TikTok/@janaemariella

The footage comes from a security camera outside of Janae’s house.

She walked outside her front door in the dark, brushing her teeth.

Janae walked into her driveway…

And a man walking down the street startled her.

woman in her driveway

TikTok/@janaemariella

Janae screamed and ran back inside her house.

The guy kept on walking by her house as if nothing happened.

The video’s text overlay reads, “Sorry to this man who I yelled at because I was half asleep and not expecting to see anyone when I went to start my car.”

Janae wrote in the caption, “The toothbrush, the scream, the run? Truly cinema.”

woman running into her house

TikTok/@janaemariella

Here’s the video.

@janaemariella

the toothbrush, the scream, the run?? truly cinema #humortiktok #funnyvideo #fyp

♬ original sound – Janae Mariella

Folks shared their thoughts on TikTok.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.13.59 PM A Woman Got Spooked By A Man Walking Down The Street And Ran Back Inside Her House

Another viewer weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.14.09 PM A Woman Got Spooked By A Man Walking Down The Street And Ran Back Inside Her House

And this TikTokker asked a question.

Screenshot 2026 03 14 at 2.14.47 PM A Woman Got Spooked By A Man Walking Down The Street And Ran Back Inside Her House

She was pretty startled by this encounter!

If you liked this post, check out this story about how students reacted when a fed-up teacher made changes to her pencil policy.

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