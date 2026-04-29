A Teacher Came Up With A New Pencil Policy Because Her Students Were Going Through Them Too Fast

Do kids today appreciate…well, anything?

I guess that depends on who you ask, but a teacher named Jess has some strong opinions on the subject and she talked about the innovative solution she came up with to teach her students an important lesson.

The video’s text overlay reads, “New pencil policy.”

Jess told viewers, “We have a pencil problem. My students went through 2,000 pencils in 4 months. In my 7 years of teaching, I have never seen the breaking and throwing of pencils to this extent before. There is a lack of respect for property that isn’t theirs and there is a lack of accountability.”

She continued, “Then it occurred to me, these students don’t know what they have. These are Dixon Ticonderoga No. 2 pencils. I believe students should have access to the highest-quality materials, so I pay out of pocket to get my students the best tools.”

The TikTokker added, “So, here’s what we’re gonna do for the pencil policy after winter break. I’m going to be getting rid of this pencil dispenser. Instead, when students come back from winter break, they will find one pencil at their desk with their name engraved on it. They will have to hold on to this pencil for a month and then we’ll do another round of engraving.”

Jess continued, “Students already filled out a survey with their pencil preferences. When I looked through the survey responses, something that surprised me is the amount of students who don’t actually own a pencil, so I will be providing them with their very own pencil, as well as a pencil pouch.”

She engraved and sharpened the pencils for her students.

In the video’s caption, she wrote, “The problem has gotten to the point where I’m now engraving students’ names into pencils to teach them about respect and accountability.”

The caption continued, “Would you try this pencil policy?”

Let’s take a look at the video.

@inspo_by_jess new year, new pencil policy ✏️ the problem has gotten to the point where I’m now engraving students’ names into @Ticonderoga pencils to teach them about respect & accountability✨ Would you try this pencil policy? #teachers #asmr #diy @xtoolofficial ♬ original sound – inspo_by_jess

And here’s what viewers had to say about this.

This person has an idea.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual asked a question…

It sounds like this teacher came up with a pretty good learning lesson for her students!

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.