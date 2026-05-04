A Worker Was Fired From Her Job After Only One Month, And The Lack Of Reason Is Baffling

It can be hard to gauge how a new job is working out after you’ve only been there a short time.

And, if you happen to get canned after being in a new position for a short time, it can catch you by surprise.

Check out what this person had to say about why she was perplexed after she was fired from a job after only month.

Read on and see what you think.

Let go from a job after one month. “I started last month as an administrative assistant in the office of a small, family owned construction company. Relatively new business, they opened up 4 years ago. I was so happy to leave my hospitality job and find something that will give me more administrative experience. It was a pay cut, but it’s better experience for future jobs and I moved in with my boyfriend so I can afford to make less money.

Uh oh…

Noticed some red flags right away. They seemed very disorganized and lacked structure. Very unprofessional – my manager shows up to work in dirty shirts, sweatpants, and crocs. Talks about overly personal stuff, cusses nonstop, vapes in the office. They were behind on a lot of their financial audits and paperwork. Some bank audits and all of their reconciliations were not touched since 2022, so I was playing catch up for them. They had one other assistant before me who lasted for only 2 months, which gave me a very bad feeling but I tried to look past it. My manager (who is married to the owner) only trained me for a week and a half then left me alone to run the office while she runs their office in another city.

She was getting the shaft.

I realized I was being taught to do almost all of her job duties but for a fraction of the pay (20 an hour vs her 75k a year). It was a lot to take on and I was making some minor mistakes, but I was learning from them accordingly and was happy for the experience. My manager was also not great at explaining things, when I’d figure out stuff I was doing wrong I’d think “huh, I could have explained that better.” I was doing a lot of other tasks perfectly fine. She never seemed to get mad at me, never criticized me. Even told me I was doing good and thanking me for the help.

What?!?!

This morning she gives me a list of tasks to do, I get all of them done properly. Her and the owner come into the office and inform me that I’m being let go due to not being adaptable enough and that I’m to leave immediately. Was never given a warning, was never even criticized before, no second chance. Barely 30 days in and it’s supposed to be a 90 day introductory/probationary period. This is my first time ever being fired from a job and it’s such a shock. I was always highly valued at my other jobs, my last one practically begging me to stay.

What was going on here…?

This was especially weird as she had me do more things for her knowing she was going to fire me. Literally squeezing work out of me until the very last second. It’s so out of nowhere too, earlier this week she made me a business card and was talking about future endeavors. Totally freaked out to be back job hunting in this market and don’t know what to do. Moving forward, I don’t think I will work for a small business again. Everything was so informal and to be let go this suddenly and easily is so insane to me.”

Check out what readers had to say about this.

This person had a lot to say.

Another individual weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user has been there.

They were completely blindsided with this news!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who called her husband’s boss to get him fired.