A Workplace Incident Involving a Crying Child Led to One Employee Being Fired

In a perfect world, you would never have to take a small child into the office, but sometimes it is unavoidable if you just need to grab a few things for a big project.

What would you do if you went into your office with your toddler and they had a meltdown, but then one of your employees shouted at you to get your kid to ‘shut up’?

That is what happened to the company owner in this story, so the guy got fired, and she wonders if he really deserved it.

AITA for getting a man fired for telling my toddler to shut up? I’m the 1/3 owner of a company with 2 friends from college. Mike and Eric.

Ok, sounds like a good setup.

I run the Technology side of things, so I’m not the “face” of the company, so I rarely go into the office. I have a 4-year-old daughter whose father is Mike. (We have never been in a relationship and chose to co-parent our daughter)

Wow, that is very stressful.

Mike got into a car wreck and required surgery. Eric was out of town. My nanny is on holiday break, so it’s me taking care of my daughter and trying to run a company.

What a nightmare.

There’s a project that Mike’s working on In the office, and I have to grab it and a portable server. My daughter is already upset because she knows her dad is hurt. Getting her loaded into the car to go into the office was messy.

Hey, sometimes you just do what you have to do.

She refused to wear matching boots and is in an elf outfit. At this point, I’m like, whatever, let’s go. The whole time in the car, she’s crying and upset.

She almost got through the whole stop.

I get her to calm down because I told her we would grab some things from work. I meet our VP of operations, Adam, and everything is fine. Until my daughter realizes she left her dinosaur in the car. She will not be appeased.

Crying kids are hard to console, sometimes.

We are in Adam’s office trying to get everything together to take to my home office. My kiddo will not stop crying because Sara (the dinosaur) is in the car alone, and Sara might not be able to breathe. Adam and I are like, “it’s ok, Sara, it is fine.”

I certainly can’t blame her.

I’m mortified and want to get my kid back in the car and home. Adam has to run to the IT department to grab a few more things for me. My daughter is in total toddler meltdown over Sara the Dinosaur.

Wow, how rude.

A man walks by and tells me to “shut my kid up. This is an office, not a daycare.” I’m had it. I told him this wouldn’t be his job if it weren’t for this child’s father or me, and he could be the one to shut up or find a new job.

Does he not know who he is talking to?

Adam comes back, and the man starts yelling at Adam about how he’s trying to work, and my kid and I won’t shut up. He told Adam he needed to get me out of the office. I’m like this is my office, and if you don’t like it, you can leave.

I bet he regrets saying something now.

Adam agrees and says I’m the owner, and there’s nothing he can do. The man walks back to his desk. Adam tells me he will handle it. Wishes me good luck with the project and sends my daughter out.

He deserves to get fired.

Adam fired the man for insubordination because the situation did not get better after I left and made some sexist remarks about women in business. I get it wasn’t one of my best days, but I’m trying to run a company and take care of my daughter in a stressful time for her.

His actions were inexcusable.

The man was rude, and to be honest, no matter who I was shouldn’t be telling a child to shut up. AITA?

Not at all. While I can see why it would be annoying to have a screaming kid at the office for a few minutes, he handled it poorly and should never treat someone like that.

Take a look at the comments and see what other people think of how this was handled.

I can see where this person is coming from.

Oh, this adds even more to the story.

This person says he was way out of line.

He just doubled down on his rude comments.

He doesn’t seem like a great guy.

His comments were way out of line.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who got his coworker fired when he stopped giving him rides.