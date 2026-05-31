An Employee With Dietary Restrictions Asked a Simple Question About Office Lunch—and Her Whole Team Turned on Her

Dietary restrictions exist for a reason, and asking about a meal before committing to it is about as reasonable as it gets.

An office worker with dietary restrictions heard that a friend of the office was bringing in free lunch and asked one question: what’s he bringing?

Most people wouldn’t bat an eye at that questions, but her coworkers’ reactions were quite different.

Suddenly this worker was being accused by everyone around her of being weird and ungrateful for a free meal. She explained that she needed to know whether the food was something she could eat so she could plan her break accordingly, since she wouldn’t have time to get her own lunch if she waited to find out.

But still, nobody budged on their harsh judgement.

Keep reading — the comment section is going to have a lot to say about this one.

AITA for asking what’s for lunch? I (25F) work an office job. A friend of the office said he was bringing lunch over for us. My coworker (63F) was informed by him over text.

So, curious, she spoke up.

I said, “Oh! What’s he bringing?” and my coworker looked at me like I was strange. She said she wasn’t asking him that. She said if I wanted to know so badly, I should ask him. She knows him personally and I don’t.

Everyone else starts being weird about it too.

My other coworkers piped up and said we should just be grateful he is bringing us something. I agree — it’s a gift, and it’s nice he’s even bringing us food.

But little does anyone else know, she has a good reason for asking.

I wanted to know what kind of food it was because I have dietary restrictions, and I wanted to plan my lunch break around whether or not the food was something I could eat. I was going to go out and buy my lunch that day, but if the gift food was something I could eat, I wanted to save money. The food would arrive when my break had already started, so I wouldn’t have time to go get my own if I waited to see.

She knows it’s not a big deal, but she doesn’t understand why she’s being attacked for it.

It wouldn’t be a huge inconvenience — I just wanted to know. I explained that I wanted to know whether or not I’d be able to eat it. I got annoyed and said I didn’t get why it was rude to ask.

Still, everyone else still sees her as the villain.

I wasn’t trying to tell him what food to bring — I just wanted to know what was on the way. They still said it was rude and told me to let it go. It was unanimous among my coworkers that me asking was really rude, but I don’t get it. I tried to explain why I wanted to ask, but it hurt that they assumed I was ungrateful. AITA?

What a trivial thing to get all worked up about.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a customer who complained about an employee, not realizing they were talking to that same person.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

This commenter just doesn’t understand where her uptight coworkers are coming from.

This under wonders if there’s any missing context here.

Clearly her coworkers don’t understand what it’s like to have a dietary restriction.

There’s truly no need to get all worked up about something like this.

Having dietary restrictions isn’t a crime, but her coworkers were sure acting like it was.

It’s clear these coworkers have no idea what it’s like to navigate a dietary restriction in an office setting. She wasn’t trying to ruin the meal for anyone else, and she wasn’t trying to draw attention to herself.

In fact, she wanted the exact opposite — to be left alone to make her own decision about the meal. These coworkers are about as neurotic as they come.

Next time, she’ll keep her questions to herself.