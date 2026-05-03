An Employee’s Coworker Ratted On Them For Sleeping On The Job, So They Kept Calling Her At Her Desk When She Dozed Off

Nobody likes a rat!

And that goes double for your co-workers!

In this story, a person talked about how they got some petty revenge on a fellow employee who couldn’t mind her own business.

Check out what went down!

An office rat isn’t sleeping either! “I thought about this last night and chuckled to myself. I used to work 12 hours, 4 days a week and off 4 days. It was a great schedule to work when I was young and energetic. I worked with someone who is like my sister and we had a great time.

There was a problem…

Two nights a week we worked with the most miserable Boomer in the world. She once told me that she tricked a Muslim by not telling him there was pork on a pizza. I said to her, “uh so that’s actually incredibly evil.” In the dead of Canadian winter, I understood and my friend understood, we’re going to get tired. If it was quiet, one of us would shut our eyes and the other would watch the phones. We never had an issue. However, we never did it when that miserable woman was around. One night, I got so tired, I fell asleep for about 20 minutes. Woke up to the phone lines ringing. I wake up and that miserable woman was watching me. I just looked at her and answered the phone.

She ratted on them!

We come back in that night and one of our supervisors started telling us how she went to the GM and told her that I had fallen asleep. The GM said, “that happens. Their shift runs smoothly, I don’t care what they do as long as their work is done.” I just laugh. That night she comes in an it was a cold night. I notice around 2 a.m. she started dozing off and snoring.

How do you like them apples?!?!

I take out my cellphone and start dialing from a private number and she jolted awake. She kept dozing off and I kept doing it. ALL NIGHT. Whether or not she knew it was me or she just knew she embarrassed herself by being a 55 year old tattle tale, she never did rat on me or my friend ever again.”

A Reddit user spoke up.

They gave her a taste of her own medicine…and she didn’t like it!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a kid who walked out after his new stepmom started issuing demands.