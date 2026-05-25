May 24, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Dog Came Prepared When She Decided She Wanted Some Chinese Food

by Matthew Gilligan

dog begging for food

TikTok/@mo_andchlo

It’s too bad that our dogs can’t eat human food, because if they could, we wouldn’t have to feel bad about situations like the one you’re about to witness in this viral video.

A woman named Mo posted the clip and it shows how her dog, Chloe, behaves when she chows down on food.

dog begging for food

TikTok/@mo_andchlo

Chloe had a paper plate in her mouth and looked at Mo while she ate.

The text overlay reads, “How am I supposed to explain to my dog that she can’t have Chinese food when she literally brings me her plate to put food on it?”

dog begging for food

TikTok/@mo_andchlo

Chloe continued to stare at Mo and she wagged her tail.

That poor girl was hungry!

The caption reads, “Hers just a baby.”

dog begging for food

TikTok/@mo_andchlo

Here’s the video.

@mo_andchlo

Hers just a baby fyp staffylove dogsoftiktok hungry

♬ original sound – 🤍

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who is caught in the middle of family drama after cleaning out her hoarder father’s home.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 10.53.53 AM A Dog Came Prepared When She Decided She Wanted Some Chinese Food

Another viewer offered some advice.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 10.54.06 AM A Dog Came Prepared When She Decided She Wanted Some Chinese Food

And another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 05 10 at 10.54.20 AM A Dog Came Prepared When She Decided She Wanted Some Chinese Food

Remember, sharing is caring!

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: ANIMALS, Life & Drama
Tags: · , , , , , ,

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