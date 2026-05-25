A Dog Came Prepared When She Decided She Wanted Some Chinese Food

It’s too bad that our dogs can’t eat human food, because if they could, we wouldn’t have to feel bad about situations like the one you’re about to witness in this viral video.

A woman named Mo posted the clip and it shows how her dog, Chloe, behaves when she chows down on food.

Chloe had a paper plate in her mouth and looked at Mo while she ate.

The text overlay reads, “How am I supposed to explain to my dog that she can’t have Chinese food when she literally brings me her plate to put food on it?”

Chloe continued to stare at Mo and she wagged her tail.

That poor girl was hungry!

The caption reads, “Hers just a baby.”

Here’s the video.

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