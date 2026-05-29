An Interview No-Show Turns Into an Unexpected Email Response From the Candidate

It’s really pretty shocking these days to see how some people behave when it comes to job interviews…or in this case, even turning down a job.

Do folks not expect to work hard anymore?

It’s pretty hard to wrap your head around the kind of things that you hear about!

And here’s another shining example…

A person shared an email response they received from a job candidate who, by the looks of it, is going to have a hard time getting hired anywhere with their attitude about how things work.

Read on and see what you think.

Dodged a bullet … “We’re looking to hire an additional employee. The post went up for a full time position on Indeed and we got a few good candidates. One we had pegged as a ‘maybe’, but she called (despite a no calls please in the ad) and basically convinced my partner to interview her.

There are always exceptions to the rules…

Partner has a big heart and set up an interview for 1 pm (time chosen by candidate). Going by her resume, this woman is late 30s / early 40s. 1:10 goes by and she’s a no show, so I send out our usual rejection letter and get the following reply: Dear YYY, I am sorry we didn’t get the chance to meet about the XXXX job. I was interested in the position. I still am.

Some people are so entitled…

If you would like to meet another time, please let me know. I was on the bus and I suddenly remembered that I was late for the interview, this was at 1:41 p.m. The thing is, I am not interested in a full time position. I couldn’t work on Wednesday or Thursday, because of my other job. If this doesn’t meet your requirements, I understand. The hours that were discussed (10:30 to 6:30) sound perfect for me, as I am not a morning person. Also, I am not too far away, making it very convenient. Good luck finding someone to join your team.”

This person is in for a rude awakening in “the real world.”

The response pretty much scared me – the list of red flags just seems to go on and on. I’m really surprised just how out of touch this person is. Can’t be bothered to remember an interview Doesn’t want full time despite job being full time Doesn’t want to work mornings Not sure if the ‘good luck’ is a threat or not An offer had gone out to another candidate by 1:15.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Reddit users spoke up.

This person weighed in.

Another reader shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

Wow…that is pretty shocking, isn’t it?

As they say, good help is hard to find these days, and maybe this is part of the reason why.

A word to the wise for all the young people out there looking for jobs: show up early, be polite, and expect to DO SOME WORK.

Isn’t that what a job is supposed to be for?

The entitlement of some people is simply mind-blowing!