“You’re Being Unreasonable”: Neighborhood Parents Turn on Woman After She Complains About Broken Fence

It’s so incredibly frustrating when people do something wrong, you complain about it, and the whole scenario gets turned around ON YOU.

But we see it time and time again, don’t we…?

We sure do!

And here we go again, friends!

A woman sounded off about her neighbors who not only damaged her property, but also had the nerve to make the whole thing about her.

Read on and see what you think about this.

Entitled neighbor accusing me of calling their kids “dumb.” “Honestly, I’m really confused and a little angry right now. I’m a homeowner in Indonesia and I live in a small gated community where we’re not allowed to build full sized gates in our home. Short baby and dog gates are allowed though. I have a short, waist high wooden gate in front of my house, so my cats can freely play in the front yard. It’s DIY, so it’s a little flimsy but it does the job just fine. This month, some kids just randomly appeared every afternoon to play soccer in the street in front of my house, which of course ruined a lot of plants in my front yard. I politely ask other homeowners in the community WhatsApp group to not let their kids play soccer because of the damage.

Come on!

Most kids are gone after that, but just this afternoon several kids appeared again and hit several of my plants. I told the kids to stop playing, but they didn’t listen. Instead, one of them kicked the ball so hard and it broke my DIY wooden gate. I got so fed up, so I yelled at the kids to just leave my home alone and then trying my best to fix the gate. Once again, I ask the homeowners to stop letting their kids to play soccer because it ruined my gate. Just a while later, a woman came to my house, claiming to be the mom of the kids who ruined my gate. Honestly, she didn’t even said sorry first. She just asked me, was is it that her kids ruined that got me to post in the WhatsApp group. I showed her the ropes wrapped around my gate, barely holding it together and my roses, which I pruned hard because most of the canes were already broken days before. She kept making excuses about oh they were just kids, if they don’t go out they’ll just play with their phones all day.

Well, that’s annoying..

My God, I was irked, but I kept calm and explain that maybe today it’s my poor gate that’s gone down but who knows if tomorrow it’s my windows? Or other neighbor’s windows? After a while she finally said sorry (but I know she didn’t feel sorry at all, just annoyed) and left.

A while later, a man showed up in front of my house. He yelled at me, did you called my kids dumb? I was dumbfounded for a moment because I definitely didn’t say any of the sort. He’s the dad apparently and one of his kids told him that I called him stupid because he broke my gate. I said calmly that I didn’t say that. He called his kid and the kid adamantly said that I did call him stupid. I was so angry at that point because what all of it was nonsense. He kept going high and mighty explaining to me that shouldn’t call a kid stupid and I kept telling him calmly that I never said that. In the end he’s being passive aggressive, he said oh yes I’m sorry about the gate but please never call my kid stupid again and then left. I said again, calmly, that I never said that.

What an uncomfortable living situation…

I really don’t understand the mentality of people like these. I was wronged but somehow they shifted the blame to me instead. Have they got no shame? Did they seriously never thought that their kids simply lied? Why blame other people? Honestly if it was me, I would be so ashamed and even if somebody did call my kids stupid because they ruin someone else’s property, it’s still my kid’s mistake and I shouldn’t expect other people to cater to my whims and apologize instead. My goodness, I don’t like having troubles with the neighbors but sometimes some people are just insufferable jerks.”

Here’s what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual spoke up.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who stopped salting his neighbors’ driveways when they wouldn’t stop driving through his yard.

And this reader shared their thoughts.

There are some people in life you just can’t get through to…

And these folks fit right into that category!

This is ridiculous…

The parents in her neighborhood sound like a bunch of jerks!