Toxic Workplace: Employee Leaves Behind Disrespectful Manager And Changes His Life

A toxic workplace can push even the most patient employees to their limit.

In this story, an employee had a manager who had been treating him poorly and constantly disrespected him.

During a one-on-one meeting, his manager yelled at him… which pushed him to leave the company and look for another job.

What happened next changed the direction of his career. Check out the full details below.

I did it! I’m leaving. My manager has been a complete jerk for the last several months. But I kept giving him the benefit of the doubt. I thought I could somehow keep working with him.

This employee started looking for a new job.

Well, about three weeks ago, things finally came to an ugly head. He spent half an hour screaming over me in a 1:1 meeting. I had been casually job hunting for a while, but I started aggressively looking that same day. Today, I accepted a new job doing the exact thing I have been trying to work my way up into doing here for the last four years.

He found his new colleagues to be wonderful.

It is literally my dream role. Everybody I interviewed with there has been lovely. I asked them several subtle questions over the course of the interview process. I tried to suss out the same kinds of dysfunction I have dealt with in my current job. Not so much as one yellow flag.

He felt excited about the move.

Everything about the team and company seems wonderful. Especially the culture fit, pay, and opportunities for career advancement. I plan to put in my notice next week. I could not be more excited about it.

Wow, that sounds like a breaking point that honestly led to something much better.

OP didn’t deserve to be yelled at like that, which is why it’s understandable why he suddenly felt like it’s time to move on.

It’s inspiring how he found his “dream job” where he would be valued and recognized.

Have you had the same experience at work? Let’s see how others reacted to this story.

This person shares a useful suggestion.

This one shares their personal experience.

Congratulations, says this one.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who is shocked to learn how little he has to do to keep his cushy remote job.

Here’s a similar thought.

Finally, people are cheering him on.

Sometimes, the best career move is knowing when to walk away.

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