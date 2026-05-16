May 16, 2026 at 2:46 am

An Unusual Animal Friendship Between a Cat and a Horse Is Melting Hearts

by Matthew Gilligan

cat and a horse

TikTok/@elviravandeputte

It’s always heartwarming to see different kinds of animals living together in harmony.

And it’s even better when they clearly love each other!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed that a cat and a horse are unlikely friends.

cat and a horse

TikTok/@elviravandeputte

The video shows a black cat and a horse in a stable…

And these two are obviously great friends!

The cat licked the horse’s face.

cat and a horse

TikTok/@elviravandeputte

The cat then nuzzled its head against the horse.

How cute!

cat and a horse

TikTok/@elviravandeputte

Check out the video.

@elviravandeputte

#sweet #friendsforever #friesianhorse #blackcat #animal

♬ original sound – Elvira

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.00.34 AM 1 An Unusual Animal Friendship Between a Cat and a Horse Is Melting Hearts

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.00.54 AM An Unusual Animal Friendship Between a Cat and a Horse Is Melting Hearts

And this individual spoke up.

Screenshot 2026 03 21 at 10.01.09 AM An Unusual Animal Friendship Between a Cat and a Horse Is Melting Hearts

These two are definitely BFFs!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who found a trail cam on her property and decided to develop the pictures.

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Categories: Life & Drama
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