An Unusual Animal Friendship Between a Cat and a Horse Is Melting Hearts

It’s always heartwarming to see different kinds of animals living together in harmony.

And it’s even better when they clearly love each other!

A TikTokker posted a video and showed that a cat and a horse are unlikely friends.

The video shows a black cat and a horse in a stable…

And these two are obviously great friends!

The cat licked the horse’s face.

The cat then nuzzled its head against the horse.

How cute!

Check out the video.

Now let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

These two are definitely BFFs!

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