Brave Healthcare Employee Investigates a Sensitive Matter at Work and Ends Up Catching a Thief

Being vigilant during a supposed crime always goes a long way!

This guy shares how he took action against somebody stealing from work.

Check out what happened.

Returning to the scene of the crime? Not that smart… I helped catch a criminal last month! If you’ve read my occasional post (don’t post as much these days) you’ll know I work in elder care. Both at home care and inpatient care for the people who are suffering from Alzheimers.

He explains the details…

In July 2025 our security officer approached me on a sensitive matter. A physician had noticed that a lot of oxy’s had been ordered for one patient in a very short time. The kind of amount that was suspicious. Someone was stealing drugs. The alleged theft had happened in May, the physician had reported it to their manager in June and the manager had sat on it until July.

This is where it gets interesting…

So I started my search. Unfortunately because of the amount of logging all our applications do not everything is kept, SSO logins in to the medicine system are kept for only a month and on the hardware side the logins which contain MAC addresses are also kept for about a month. Now there’s other logs that show me which user ordered what in the system and those logs pointed straight to one single user. But things weren’t that simple. The theft occurred in the middle of a hardware migration, during which some unmanaged ipads were left in use.

UH OH…

And through some shenanigans it was technically possible for someone to gain access to someone else’s account. This was why the MAC logs that we didn’t have were so essential. The user of course claims that access to their account was stolen in this manner and denied the theft. Unfortunately there wasn’t anything we could do, corporate detectives could not disprove the claim and there were no grounds for termination or prosecution. So we learned our lesson, managers were informed to immediately report suspicious signals and not sit on it. Extra logging and reporting was implemented in the medication system etc. etc.

Winning the last war kind of stuff.

They were not expecting that!

But! It paid off! In January this year some of the reports tripped alerts and our security officer came to me and again asked me to start digging. I dug, turned up all the logs in time nailing that same user to the wall. No excuses, nothing left to doubt or chance. And they confessed to the theft and were sacked on the spot.

That’s INSANE!

I don’t know if charges were pressed. I wouldn’t be surprised if they were. If these two thefts were the only incidents, they only managed to steal something worth a total of €400 or so.

YIKES! That sounds like some entertainment.

Who would have thought workplaces could have so much drama?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an employee who took a new dress code policy to a whole new level.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

That’s right! This user knows this manager needed to be questioned earlier.

This user knows a dismissal was not a big enough penalty!

This user believes there must be more to this story.

This user knows they were stupid to let things slide.

This user knows how sad this story is.

Not all heroes wear capes!