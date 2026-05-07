Cat vs. Child: The ‘Tone-Deaf’ Comparison That Left a Mom Devastated

It’s never a good idea to compare an animals to a human being.

Yes, we love our pets like family members, but if you say something like that to a person with children, they’re most likely going to get offended.

In this story, a woman talked about how her comment to a friend didn’t go over very well.

Read on and see what you think.

AITA for comparing my cat to my friend’s child? “I have a friend with a very disabled, non-verbal child. Her life revolves around her. Although she’s never had a bad experience with childcare, she doesn’t trust anyone to look after her child but her. She lets her go to school and some activities and she occasionally stays with her father, but just hiring a babysitter (it would be a specialist one of course) is out of the question.

She has a lot of concerns about her daughter.

She was very unhappy when the child’s father took her to Brazil to spend time with her grandparents as she didn’t trust she would be safe. She is highly critical of her daughter’s teachers and activity carers. This is all fair enough. She’s always saying I should go on holiday or go for a break or go traveling and rent my place out. She returns to the subject over and over. It’s because she’s had to rent some places at sky high prices for short lets and thinks I’d be crazy not to rent my place out. I always reply that the house is quirky and not really suitable for renting out, that I can’t stand the idea of people going through my stuff, plus, what about the cat? Because I have a beloved cat. She replies “oh he’ll be fine” or “you can put him in a kennel and still make a big profit” or “what harm could possibly come to him?”

She let her have it.

I got tired of this and last time I saw her I responded “I would have thought you’d understand, as you don’t trust strangers around your kid, don’t you understand that I feel the same way about the cat? Because he can’t tell me if something is wrong, just like your child can’t tell you.” She went into a huff and managed to choke out the words (she was SO ANGRY) “well I am certainly a BIT offended that you’d compare my child to a cat!” Then left. Should I just not have said anything? I suppose it brought up the topic that both the cat and the child are non-verbal and I suppose she might have thought I was therefore putting them on a level, as if her child was subhuman? That was not my intention. But should I apologize?”

Let’s see what readers had to say about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This Reddit user spoke up.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

And this person also said she’s NTA.

That might not have been the smartest thing to say…

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a young woman who is ready to walk away from her family after she’s spent her childhood parenting her 18 younger siblings.