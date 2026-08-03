“Never Split a Bill With Them”: Man Backs Out After Neighbor’s Bad Behavior Ruined Fence Project

Embarking on a joint construction project sounds like a great idea…

Until the planning gets underway and you realize that doing ANYTHING with the folks next door is a bad idea…

And then it’s too late!

That’s what the guy who wrote this story is dealing with and he didn’t hold back when he described the complete jerks he’s working with.

Get all the details below and see what you think.

Splitting fence project. Fun times with jerks! “My neighbor (3 generation family all living in one house) and I are splitting a fence project. They’ve left old garbage against the fence for years so it was falling over as a result. I found the contractors, got bids, picked the best bid. Not only was one bid the lowest, they had the best reviews as well.

Uh oh…

My neighbor refused to pay half and wanted their friends to do the job instead. I asked what they could afford, and we settled on them paying for about 35% of the cost if my actual contractor did the work. My only ask was that they clear 2 feet from their side of the fence. I gave 5 days notice for this and they left an abandoned chicken coop bolted to the fence and ivy all over the fence. When the workers arrived, they ended up asking the other family for a bit extra to remove all the stuff they were supposed to have removed.

These people are a nightmare.

The family yelled at them, called them names and told them to get off their property. So because they wanted the work, the fence people ended up demoing a bunch of their old garbage for free. As the work was done, the grandmother sat outside and verbally abused the workers. She would call her son hourly and complain to him, which he would relay to me. They demanded that the workers clean random trash from their yard and continued to abuse them. The workers called me and told me what was going on.

Classy!

As I went outside, I saw the grandma throwing a bag of garbage over the fence into my yard. I called their son (the parents and grandparents don’t speak English) and told them that if they threw trash on my property ever again I would call the police and told them how they were terrible neighbors and how disappointed I was. My wife grew up in a similar position with grandparents who didn’t speak English, so she kind of just said “don’t worry, the kids must know their parents are insane and I’m sure they’ll apologize and realize they were wrong.” Got a text from the son 2 days later. Was expecting an apology from him.

Wow!

Instead, he was outside my house and demanded I come outside to apologize. I laughed and blocked his number because people are actually insane. So in the end, no matter how horrible you constantly are to everyone around you, as long as you act like the victim at the end, you’re good! The thing I keep thinking about is how absolutely elated I would have been if they had done the work I did. From me it would have been thank you and how can I help at every juncture. For them it seems to be “how can I treat others like garbage while pretending to be the victim?” Hope this dies down soon…”

Reddit users spoke up.

This person didn’t hold back.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about neighbors who intentionally tank an open house sale because they want to buy the property themselves.

And another individual shared their thoughts.

Yeah, this was a terrible idea.

But, sometimes, you don’t find these things out until it’s too late.

Some people just don’t get it…

These neighbors have no class at all!