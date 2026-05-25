Choir Student Calls Out Friend Who Criticizes Others but Can’t Handle Criticism Herself

Everyone likely knows someone who is overly critical of others. While it is sometimes good to point out shortcomings to help out your friends, there is a way to do it without being mean.

The girl in this story had a friend who was constantly pointing out flaws (even where there weren’t any) in others, but when someone commented on her singing skills, she got very upset.

This girl saw the opportunity to point out to her friend that she was constantly insulting others, so she shouldn’t be upset when someone else insulted her, but she just got upset and walked away. Now this girl wonders if she should have kept her mouth shut rather than pointing this out.

Check out the full story below and see what you think about the choir girls in this story.

AITA for telling my friend that she should be able to handle criticism if she’s going to dish it out to others? So, basically me and my friend are in choir at my school and my friend has lots of opinions that she’s not afraid to share, specifically about other people in our class.

Let’s see what she has to say.

Here´s a list of just a few things she´s said. ¨Garret isn´t that great of a singer¨ ( this isn’t even true because Garrett has always gotten a lead role in the school musical ever since he was a freshman )

¨Ashley is always screaming the wrong notes in my ear and it is so annoying¨

Honestly, most of these are just mean. Why does she feel the need to share her thoughts like this?

¨Liliana probably won´t get a solo for the concert because she´s not that great of a singer¨ ( btw liliana is an objectively good singer and has a pretty voice )

¨Chase isn´t that great of a singer, he´s pitchy¨”( he has a few voice cracks sometimes but he definitely matches pitch well )

There is just no reason to say things like this.

“Elena can´t sing for shit¨ ( this one was just mean, and simply not true )

When I said that this girl named Natalia was a good singer, my friend got defensive and said ¨no, shes not¨

¨Me and Julie are the only ones in the soprano section who can actually sing¨ ( btw we are in an advanced choir so everyone our choir can at least sing for something )

It seems like she just wants attention for saying these things.

¨Skyla, Ellie, and Clara singing super trouper at the concert last year did not sound good¨ ( btw the audience gave them a standing ovation )

¨Cameron is always belting out the wrong notes, and it is so annoying¨

There really is no good reason for saying these things.

Basically everyone she criticized is an objectively good singer. And even if they weren’t, she doesn’t need to say these kind of things out loud. Anyways one time this girl in our choir class named brynn was talking about how my friend didn’t deserve a solo because she’s not even that good.

Oh, I bet she didn’t like this one bit.

My friend overheard what Brynn was saying and was pouting about it at lunch. I told her ¨well what Brynn said wasn’t far off from what you say about others so don’t sit here and pout about it. If you are going to criticize other people, you should be able to handle it when people criticize you.¨

Maybe she will learn her lesson, but I doubt it.

My friend got up and left the lunch table without saying anything and she’s still kinda mad at me. Was I wrong for saying this? AITA?

She saw the opportunity to point out how mean her friend is being, and she took it. Maybe she could have done this in a nicer way, but it really needed to be said. It won’t likely change anything, but we can hope.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who was totally humiliated when he learned the real reason his friends had ditched him.

Read on to see what the people in the comments have to say about this situation.

Here is someone who wonders if they should be friends at all.

I agree with this commenter completely.

This commenter doesn’t think she did anything wrong.

High school drama really can be the worst.

This commenter says that she needed to hear it.

She needed to hear it, even if she didn’t like it. Some people never learn that if they don’t have anything nice to say, they shouldn’t say anything at all.

While there is certainly a time and a place for giving constructive criticism, that is definitely not what this girl was doing. She needed to be put in her place. Hopefully, she will learn from it and stop being so mean. Sadly, in kids this young, that often doesn’t happen.