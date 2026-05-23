A Strange Interaction at a Clothing Store Left One Employee Completely Shut Out by a Customer

Sometimes, the signs are all there, but customers still refuse to believe the truth.

Imagine you’re on shift at a clothing store and you’re folding clothes in uniform, when a customer insists you don’t work there. Would you laugh it off and keep trying to talk to them? Or would you just continue folding the clothes and let someone else deal with her?

In the following story, one retail employee encounters this exact interaction. Here’s how it all played out.

Customer believes that I don’t, in fact, work here. I work at a women’s athletic clothing store. I’m in my early 20s, average height, with a relatively athletic body type. On this day, I was dressed in all our athletic clothes, wearing a name tag, and folding a bunch of shirts.

The customer refused to interact with her.

A Karen walks up to me, and I say, “Hi! How can I help you out?” She looks me up and down, gets confused, and goes, “Oh. You work here? You don’t look like you work here.” The rest of the time she was there, she would only interact with my other coworkers because, well, I guess I don’t work there.

Wow. That’s the opposite of what usually happens.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person explains the first rule of being a Karen.

Another reader adds the second rule of being a Karen.

Here’s someone who just calls the customer a Karen.

As this person points out, there may be another Subreddit for that.

Don’t judge a book by its cover.