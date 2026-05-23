May 23, 2026 at 11:35 am

A Strange Interaction at a Clothing Store Left One Employee Completely Shut Out by a Customer

by Heather Hall

retail store employee

Shutterstock

Sometimes, the signs are all there, but customers still refuse to believe the truth.

Imagine you’re on shift at a clothing store and you’re folding clothes in uniform, when a customer insists you don’t work there. Would you laugh it off and keep trying to talk to them? Or would you just continue folding the clothes and let someone else deal with her?

In the following story, one retail employee encounters this exact interaction. Here’s how it all played out.

Customer believes that I don’t, in fact, work here.

I work at a women’s athletic clothing store.

I’m in my early 20s, average height, with a relatively athletic body type.

On this day, I was dressed in all our athletic clothes, wearing a name tag, and folding a bunch of shirts.

The customer refused to interact with her.

A Karen walks up to me, and I say, “Hi! How can I help you out?”

She looks me up and down, gets confused, and goes, “Oh. You work here? You don’t look like you work here.”

The rest of the time she was there, she would only interact with my other coworkers because, well, I guess I don’t work there.

Wow. That’s the opposite of what usually happens.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.

Let’s check out how the readers over at Reddit feel about this story.

This person explains the first rule of being a Karen.

No You Dont A Strange Interaction at a Clothing Store Left One Employee Completely Shut Out by a Customer

Another reader adds the second rule of being a Karen.

No You Dont 3 A Strange Interaction at a Clothing Store Left One Employee Completely Shut Out by a Customer

Here’s someone who just calls the customer a Karen.

No You Dont 1 A Strange Interaction at a Clothing Store Left One Employee Completely Shut Out by a Customer

As this person points out, there may be another Subreddit for that.

No You Dont 2 A Strange Interaction at a Clothing Store Left One Employee Completely Shut Out by a Customer

Don’t judge a book by its cover.

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Author

Heather Hall

Heather Hall | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Heather Hall is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in internet culture, workplace conflict, and viral customer service stories. With over a decade of editorial experience in digital publishing, Heather excels at curating trending online discussions and providing insightful commentary on the daily dramas that capture the internet's attention.

Since beginning her career in 2011, she has developed deep expertise in SEO-driven digital content, having written for a wide array of publications covering lifestyle, business, and travel. At TwistedSifter, Heather focuses on synthesizing complex social media threads into engaging, highly readable narratives that highlight the human element of viral news.

When she isn’t analyzing the latest internet discourse, Heather is a dedicated mother of three sons who takes family gaming nights entirely too seriously—whether she is dominating in Mario Kart, exploring The Legend of Zelda, or jumping into Roblox.

Connect with Heather on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Categories: Life & Drama, Neighbors & Community, Workplace
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