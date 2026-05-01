Dad Tells Daughter To Turn Off Her Cellular Data, But He Doesn’t Realize That Means Her Texts Won’t Go Through

Imagine getting into an argument with your dad, and as a punishment, he tells you to turn off your cellular data. Would you make sure he knew that meant you couldn’t send texts, or would you let him find out the hard way?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this exact situation, and she chooses the second option. She was pretty pleased with herself too.

Let’s read all about it.

Dad got mad at me for turning off cellular data when he asked me to This happened about 5 years ago. When I (f) was 14 my dad (m) and I did not have a good relationship. We had gotten into an argument and he told me that I had to turn off my cellular data so I couldn’t use anything on my phone (he made me do this instead of taking my phone away because he still wanted to have communication with me). I guess he didn’t realize that you can’t text without cellular data, I didn’t tell him this because I didn’t want the argument to continue.

She knew what would happen.

So the next day, when I was on the bus, I texted him that I was on my way home (I usually did this). To no surprise to me, the text didn’t go through. When I got home he was mad at me because I “didn’t let him know that I was on my way home”. I calmly showed him the text I sent him and said, “It didn’t go through because you made me turn off cellular data.”

She was pretty proud of herself.

I tried really hard not to be smug about it, this was the first time I got to actually prove him wrong. He begrudgingly told me to turn it back on and I went to my room. Didn’t realize it was malicious compliance at the time.

Her dad didn’t think that punishment through very well.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

Someone from Germany weighs in.

Another person doesn’t think data is needed for texting.

Perhaps she’s using another app.

Here’s a parenting pro tip.

Her dad had no choice but to change his mind.

If you liked this story, check out this post about a girl who quit helping her dad with construction work when she learned he paid her brother more than her.