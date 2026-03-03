Teenage Girl Helps Her Dad With Construction Work Flipping Houses, But When She Finds Out Her Dad Pays Her Brother More Than Her, She Quits

Imagine working for your dad part time while you’re in high school. If your older brother was also working for your dad, would you assume that he would pay you both the same?

In this story, one teenage girl is in this situation, and she is pretty upset when she finds out how much her brother is getting paid.

Years later, she’s still not over it.

AITA for quitting a family job without notice after I found out my dad was paying me less than my brother? Growing up my dad had a small construction company flipping houses. My brother (20 M) and I (18 F) both worked for my dad on and off while we were growing up.

One summer, upon speaking to my brother who had just quit construction and gotten a new job, I discovered my dad had been paying my brother $2 more an hour than me (I was making minimum wage). When I asked my dad about this, he admitted it, saying that he should get more because he is older, and “gives him less grief” (my dad and I are both outspoken personalities and don’t always get along), even though he has admitted on more than one occasion that my work is more skilled than my brothers. When he refused to match my pay to his, I quit on the spot.

He approached me several times after to try to convince me to come back to work, as I was his only grunt man at the time and my quitting left him in somewhat of a bind to complete deadlines, but I refused. My mom said she agreed with me, but refused to pick sides and stayed out of it. It’s been 5 years since, and it was brought up today at a family event. It still hurts to think about it, but my dad still stands by his decision to pay me and my brother differently. Was I the jerk?

