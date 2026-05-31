Delivery Driver Accidentally Delivers to the Wrong Address, Leaving a Homeowner Feeling Unsafe in Her Own Home

Have you ever received a delivery that was intended for someone else? Maybe you open the door, see a box or package and it has a different name or address on it. In that case, would you keep the delivery, try to deliver it to the correct address, or contact the company who sent it?

In this story, one disabled homeowner is in this exact situation, and they weren’t really all that upset about the address mixup. What they were really upset about was the way the delivery driver handled the delivery. They escalated the situation by calling the company, and now their next door neighbor, who was the person who was actually supposed to get the delivery, is furious at them.

Everyone seems to be missing the real reason this homeowner is upset, and now, they’re left feeling unsafe in their own home. Yet, they’re wondering if their reaction to this situation is reasonable or not. Let’s read all about it to decide.

AIO to the neighbor drama? So, I feel like I am going insane, per norm… but is it wrong to consider a cease and desist letter as well as a BBB complaint? Nameless Prepped Food delivered an order to my home the other day. Wrong address. I didn’t order it, no big deal. The delivery driver walks INTO my gated back yard WITH a posted beware dog sign. (They are sweet as hell, but they are goobers. Its their yard, they dont need to be bothered.) After this, he leaves the yard, then sits blocking my driveway for 15 min. Ok…

They made a call.

We call and leave a message with Namless. They call back, apologize. We are fine until we are trying to figure out why their driver went into private property then decided to do.. whatever for 15 min. Not my business other than he’s lurking. We are very concerned.

The company owner doesn’t seem to understand their concern.

The owner is getting snippy, says mistakes happen and why are we so upset that we got a wrong delivery (was for next door). That…was not the problem? We stated numerous times our concern was about the driver going into private property and lurking when there is a mobility challenged individual home alone. Ok. Fine. Whatever. She’s ignorant and entitled (per our encounter perspective) and not worth the head rent. We move on.

The neighbor is upset.

Yesterday, the next door neighbor yells at us, aggressively, from is driveway that “we are no longer good” because of his friend, who happened to be the business owner, decided to tell him we were bullying her for delivering to a wrong address. Again. Not. The. Problem. At this point, he states that he has begun making complaints to the city against us for anything he can. Our dogs are outside barking, broad daylight, well withing the reasonable daytime hours, it’s not for long, and they are never out in foul weather or if we aren’t home.

It sounds pretty stressful.

Now, I am trying to ride a very delicate balance between being thorough, legal, documentation and a lil dash of spicy petty. I plan to create a factual BBB complaint as well as neighborhood reviews. I have no plans to lie, or embellish, but I do think its very concerning for a business to give a private individual’s information to another unrelated individual. The neighbors and us have been completely neutral. He is loud, obnoxious, and would not even comply to a telephone conversation (or giving out his number while, fair, did not set a good tone when he would use that as an excuse to come over whenever he pleased complaining about a diff issue. Unrelated, resolved, radio silence since for months.) Regardless, we have never initiated a conversation with him.

She’s wondering if she’s being too petty.

Now, I feel threatened in my own home and am preparing to keep obsessive documentation. I am a little petty, but im not malicious and I’ve no interest in forcing even more contact with a seemingly aggressive individual. I do worry for the safety of my animals, and to a smaller extent myself. Because of this, my thoughts are to file a BBB complaint, post singular factual business reviews (NOT yelp bombing) and looking into a cease and desist letter for the business? So… I guess, aio by getting cameras for my property, refusing to engage, documenting instances, creating public record in regards to the business practices, and taking a little petty revenge in mind to the extent of, let him run his 10k decibel sports car right outside our bedroom for 2hrs late at night… recorded. ?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman at a ceramics study who is mistaken for an employee and asked about party bookings.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this neighborhood drama.

It’s not overreacting to install security cameras.

Another person thinks a BBB complaint is useless.

Here’s another vote for cameras.

But this person thinks OP is clearly overreacting.

It’s not a bad idea to add a few security measures in order to feel safe. Reasonable security measures would include security cameras and a lock on the gate so nobody can enter. A sign about dogs is not enough.

However, OP does seem to be overreacting to this situation. The delivery driver made a mistake by delivering to the wrong address, opening a gate to make the delivery and then sitting in their vehicle in the driveway.

They probably had a reasonable reason for sitting in the driveway. I doubt that they were up to no good. They could’ve been looking up the address for the next delivery or filling out some paperwork.

As far as opening the gate, a lock would solve that problem.

The neighbor may be unreasonably upset, but OP is also unreasonably upset. They need to stop overreacting and move on. This is a lot of neighborhood drama over nothing.