May 20, 2026 at 3:23 am

DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother-in-Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

by Sarrah Murtaza

Distressed woman

Pexels/Reddit

Isn’t it insane how some in-laws make it their life mission to be impossible for the new family member?

This woman shares how her MIL treated her horribly.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA If I un-invited my Mother in Law to my baby shower?

Not really about reducing contact, so hope Mods can permit. It feels like it may be a bit grey on the rules – so apologies if it does contravene.

My Mother in Law makes mean comments and calls them jokes, has had no direct contact with me at all during my pregnancy and is generally quite unkind.

Watch how things get worse…

I have tried to reach out to her in the past, or make conversation but she tends to shut it down or ignore.

My husband is an only child, and she raised him herself with help from her parents, so my husband doesn’t always see comments as mean but as jokes.

After our wedding quite a few members of my family asked what her deal was as she hadn’t spoken to any of my side at the wedding and asked how that relationship was.

At this point I started to wonder if it wasn’t in my head and actually she was quite mean. Mean comments have included:

That’s INSANE!

– Can you be deported? I was born in the UK and hold an EU passport

– Maybe your sister can give (mentally unwell friend with drug addiction) some of her ‘happy pills’. My sister is medicated for ADHD.

– Mocking my family for accented English.

– Its all about her now, you don’t matter (said to my husband)

– She can be really money grabby – in the UK we’re entitled to free NHS dental care when pregnant, but NHS dental practices can be hard to come by.

She has been impossible to be around!

I left my NHS dentist following 2 failed and 1 cracked filling. As a result I am with a reasonably priced private dentist and not eligible, to be frank, I don’t care to save the £10 on a checkup.

She kept telling me I must be wrong about my dentist and that they have to accept NHS patients (they don’t), but she wouldn’t accept my answer.

Tipping Point

The last time we went to see her, I said I was quite bored as I’m in between jobs and the fatigue of pregnancy means I can’t do as much as I used to.

She told me to take up a creative project. I told her I already had one I am working on but I don’t want to discuss it.

She’s been very unreasonable to her…

She replied sarcastically ‘oh, so it’s a secret’, I said ‘no, I just don’t want to talk about it’.

She kept pushing the issue and I said ‘I really don’t want to talk about it as it’ll pull power from the idea and I’m trying to protect it’. She pushed again and my husband said ‘We’re going, see you later’.

I sent her a text a few days later because I felt like I had been backed into a corner to discuss something I didn’t want to, I asked her not to do it again as I felt hurt and angry.

She has ignored my message (it has now been a week) and now I feel like I don’t want to have her at my baby shower in July.

That sounds horrible!

However, I am pregnant and not sure if I’m just being a bit too sensitive. Husband is feeling very caught in the middle.

Am I the AH? Would I be the AH if I un-invited her to the Baby shower in July?

YIKES! That’s a tricky one!

Why would the mother-in-law even act like that in the first place?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to avoid annoying people!

Screenshot 2026 05 19 215232 DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother in Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

That’s right! This user knows this woman will get a lot of shade if she cuts off the MIL.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 215246 DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother in Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

This user has another perspective on the story.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 215300 DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother in Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

This user knows this MIL shouldn’t be making unreasonable jokes.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 215313 DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother in Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

This user has some important questions for this woman.

Screenshot 2026 05 19 215328 DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother in Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

Somebody needs to step up for herself.

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Author

Sarrah Murtaza

Sarrah Murtaza | Contributing Writer, Life & Drama

Sarrah Murtaza is a contributing writer for TwistedSifter specializing in human interest stories, internet culture, and interpersonal drama. With nearly six years of experience in digital publishing, she excels at identifying compelling, community-driven conversations and elevating them into highly engaging narratives.

Sarrah brings a unique, narrative-focused approach to her journalism. Drawing on her professional background as a screenwriter and director, she has a sharp editorial eye for human conflict and motivation. This allows her to transform everyday online dilemmas and relationship dynamics into well-structured, empathetic stories that resonate deeply with readers.

As a dedicated remote professional, Sarrah uses her location independence to travel the world, bringing a diverse and exploratory perspective to her writing. When she isn't crafting stories, she can usually be found exploring a new city or working on her latest creative project.

Connect with Sarrah on Instagram and read her extended essays on Medium.

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