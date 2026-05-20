DIL Refuses to Invite Mocking Mother-in-Law to Baby Shower After Family Insults

Isn’t it insane how some in-laws make it their life mission to be impossible for the new family member?

This woman shares how her MIL treated her horribly.

Check out the full story.

WIBTA If I un-invited my Mother in Law to my baby shower? Not really about reducing contact, so hope Mods can permit. It feels like it may be a bit grey on the rules – so apologies if it does contravene. My Mother in Law makes mean comments and calls them jokes, has had no direct contact with me at all during my pregnancy and is generally quite unkind.

Watch how things get worse…

I have tried to reach out to her in the past, or make conversation but she tends to shut it down or ignore. My husband is an only child, and she raised him herself with help from her parents, so my husband doesn’t always see comments as mean but as jokes. After our wedding quite a few members of my family asked what her deal was as she hadn’t spoken to any of my side at the wedding and asked how that relationship was. At this point I started to wonder if it wasn’t in my head and actually she was quite mean. Mean comments have included:

That’s INSANE!

– Can you be deported? I was born in the UK and hold an EU passport – Maybe your sister can give (mentally unwell friend with drug addiction) some of her ‘happy pills’. My sister is medicated for ADHD. – Mocking my family for accented English. – Its all about her now, you don’t matter (said to my husband) – She can be really money grabby – in the UK we’re entitled to free NHS dental care when pregnant, but NHS dental practices can be hard to come by.

She has been impossible to be around!

I left my NHS dentist following 2 failed and 1 cracked filling. As a result I am with a reasonably priced private dentist and not eligible, to be frank, I don’t care to save the £10 on a checkup. She kept telling me I must be wrong about my dentist and that they have to accept NHS patients (they don’t), but she wouldn’t accept my answer. Tipping Point The last time we went to see her, I said I was quite bored as I’m in between jobs and the fatigue of pregnancy means I can’t do as much as I used to. She told me to take up a creative project. I told her I already had one I am working on but I don’t want to discuss it.

She’s been very unreasonable to her…

She replied sarcastically ‘oh, so it’s a secret’, I said ‘no, I just don’t want to talk about it’. She kept pushing the issue and I said ‘I really don’t want to talk about it as it’ll pull power from the idea and I’m trying to protect it’. She pushed again and my husband said ‘We’re going, see you later’. I sent her a text a few days later because I felt like I had been backed into a corner to discuss something I didn’t want to, I asked her not to do it again as I felt hurt and angry. She has ignored my message (it has now been a week) and now I feel like I don’t want to have her at my baby shower in July.

That sounds horrible!

However, I am pregnant and not sure if I’m just being a bit too sensitive. Husband is feeling very caught in the middle. Am I the AH? Would I be the AH if I un-invited her to the Baby shower in July?

YIKES! That’s a tricky one!

Why would the mother-in-law even act like that in the first place?

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a bride whose sweet tribute to her biological family was foiled by her jealous adoptive mother.

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user knows how to avoid annoying people!

That’s right! This user knows this woman will get a lot of shade if she cuts off the MIL.

This user has another perspective on the story.

This user knows this MIL shouldn’t be making unreasonable jokes.

This user has some important questions for this woman.

Somebody needs to step up for herself.