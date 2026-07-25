Her Outdoor Cats Keep Terrorizing Local Wildlife and Leaving the Remains Outside, Igniting a Battle With Her HOA

If you have cats, keep them inside. I could expand my thoughts on that, but I think the story you’re about to read will do a better job explaining one reason for this than I could.

All the neighbors are upset at one homeowner in the HOA neighborhood. They have multiple reasons not to like this woman, but the biggest concerns has to do with the woman’s outdoor cats who are killing a lot of animals in the neighborhood like birds and even bunnies.

It makes me sad to even think about it.

The neighbors are really upset at the woman and her cats. Keep reading for all the details.

HOA newer neighbors cats leaving dead animals outside my house I live in a condo/townhouse association where we share the same garden/backyard and have our assigned parking spots. I have a new-ish neighbor (moved in within the past 6 months) that has made a bad impression on our other neighbors due to getting angry and cursing people out during our association meeting (she’s upset with preexisting roofing problems with the house she bought). For this reason, a lot of people don’t get along with her and it seems that when they communicate concerns with her she takes it in a passive aggressive way and will do the opposite.

But the real problem is the neighbor’s cats.

However, the point of this post is the fact that she has outside cats and will leave them out most of the day with her door cracked open for them to go in whenever. Lately, the cats have been killing baby wild rabbits in the middle of the night right outside my door which causes a lot of noise because you can hear them scream (sounds like a squeaky toy). Yes, I know this is nature and they are prey animals but neighbors have politely asked if she can keep them inside because of them getting into flowers and leaving dead animal bodies such as the rabbits and several birds and not cleaning them up. Again, I know that feral cats are obviously going to be animals and hunt but the fact that she doesn’t even clean up the remains and leaves a mess outside my door is annoying.

OP isn’t sure what to do.

How should I handle this? I like to think that I’m pretty assertive but she’s caused a lot of drama in the 6 months that she’s been here and seems to have wide mood swings where she will turn on you at any moment. There are so many other problems she has caused such as insulting others and even being very loud during the middle of the night (banging and running around/jumping?!).

This is an HOA, right? Can the board vote on a new rule to ban outdoor cats?

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s the cat’s perspective.

Another person offers some advice.

Here’s another suggestion.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a landlord who is confused about how to return a despot since the tenant doesn’t ever want to contact them again.

This might work.

The cats don’t mean to do anything wrong. They are just being cats, and they are leaving the animals to be nice, as sick as that sounds. They’re sharing their prey with others.

But the cats are a problem. They need to be kept inside. You’d think an HOA with their ultra strict rules would be able to do something about the cat problem.

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