Don’t Mess With a Genius: Why a Three-Time Science Prize Winner Used Her Expertise to Take Down a Bully

Some people respond to betrayal with silence, but others respond with a chemistry experiment.

When a teenager who had spent years building a life in a new country watched her best friend use her autism diagnosis as a weapon against her, she waited, planned, and eventually used her science skills to exact explosive revenge.

Keep reading for the full story.

My former best friend turned nemesis finally got her comeuppance OK, so here’s the thing. When I moved to Australia about nine years ago, I was nine years old and had no friends. This was understandable, but the sad part was that no one wanted to be my friend.

She felt like her behavior made her an outcast.

I did everything wrong — I sat with the wrong posture, I said the wrong thing, I acted like a five-year-old when something serious was going on, I acted like an adult when some game was happening. Every little thing just went wrong for me.

But soon, one person changed everything.

Then this amazing person became my friend. I’ll call her Sophie Coldfish, to protect her identity. Sophie was my first real friend here, and I met her after easily three years with literally not a single friend in the hemisphere. We did pretty much everything together, and later she introduced me to her own friends, and we very quickly bonded. Now, this was fine for about two years. I had a great best friend who was warm and friendly to me, and I had a great group of new friends who were interested in science fiction and classic literature and all the other nerdy things I liked.

Then things started to go south once again.

And then I got my diagnosis of autism. This wasn’t something I shared openly — I kept this information close to my chest, telling only the people I thought I could trust most in the world.

So when she told Sophie, she couldn’t believe the reaction.

Apparently this did not extend to my best friend, little miss Coldfish. She went screaming about how I was a freak, a liar, and other horrible things I won’t repeat here. It got so bad.

Sophie apparently had some pretty problematic views.

It turned out she had a serious problem with anyone she perceived as mentally ill, and held virtually extreme views. I vowed absolute, total revenge on this person who had ruined my carefully constructed life.

Eventually, the two had no choice but to go their separate ways.

We ended up sparring a little, mostly verbally, until after about six months of this we just sort of lapsed into furious silence. She should have remembered that I was the winner of the prize for science in my school for three years running. After about two more months, I got really fed up with her behaviour. I still had my old friends from before, but my former best friend was now my absolute nemesis. I trusted her with everything, and now she was using that against me.

So finally, she decided to get back at Sophie.

I found my way onto eBay and bought eight ounces of 99% pure iodine crystals. I then went to the local shops and got some disposable pitchers and a few bottles of ammonia. If you mix these up in a certain ratio, you get a highly volatile chemical called nitrogen triiodide. This is also known as explosive paint.

She proceeded with her devious plan.

Later that night, I went to her house and painted this stuff around her door handle. Her door is one of the ones where if you turn the handle on one side, the other turns too. I also painted it under the wheels of her car and under her welcome mat. Since nitrogen triiodide will explode with a small amount of force and a terrifyingly loud bang when touched or moved, leaving an indelible yellow stain, this was going to be quite interesting. Fast forward a little.

It would appear her plan worked like a charm.

I came back four days later. There was a deep yellow stain on the door handle and on her driveway. Two of her tires had the same mark, and two others looked new — I later found out from a co-worker of hers that they burst “for some reason.” Turning over her mat, there were deep yellow and black scorch marks in it.

So she repeated this plan once again.

I did this again a week later, only this time on her bike wheels and under her window — which I heard from her boyfriend had been replaced, very expensively, since she thought she broke it because of the cracking sound. She’ll never know it was me specifically, but I have a fair idea.

Suddenly, Sophie’s behavior towards her changed dramatically.

She’s stopped calling me names in the street, which is something. I may even have the restraining order (200 metres) lifted if she keeps up this enforced good behaviour.

Talk about going out with a bang.

What did Reddit have to say?

This commenter points out that her revenge plot was pretty distinct.

Turns out, this redditor had tried their hand at a similar experiment.

This reader has some follow-up questions.

Someone this commenter knows had a very similar idea.

When you betray a science student’s deepest secret, you can’t be too surprised when you find yourself the subject of their lab experiment.

If you liked this post, check out this story about a high school student who got revenge through a nightmare group project.