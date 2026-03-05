High School Student Was Stuck Writing The Entire Script For A Group Project Alone, So He Gave Himself Fewer Lines Than Everyone Else And The Rest Of The Group Tried Going To The Teacher On Him

Group projects can be fun sometimes, but others can be a nightmare.

So, what would you do if you were assigned a group news anchor project, but no one in your group bothered to help you write the script?

Would you give yourself just as many lines as everyone else? Or would you give yourself as few as possible?

In the following story, one high school student finds himself in this situation and chooses the latter.

Here’s what he did.

Didn’t talk that much in a group project A high school teacher liked to assign group projects and tried to mix it up from the usual: giving a presentation on whatever we were learning about. For this particular project, she wanted groups to act like a news cast talking about a groundbreaking story, and the story in question would be the different things we learned about in class for the particular unit. Now, I was paired with either 3 or 4 other people, and I unfortunately dont remember what the original plan was, but it really doesn’t matter because none of them contributed to the script in general.

He gave himself fewer lines.

I ended up writing the whole thing, figuring out who would say what and trying to make sure that everyone’s dialogue is pretty much equal (like one person isn’t speaking for the majority of the time or each person talks about at least one very important part of whatever the group project was about). I was frustrated at this point because, so far in the school year, I already had other group projects, and I ended up doing everything for those as well, so I ended up giving myself the fewest lines. I think I spoke like 5 sentences in the whole skit, whereas everyone else spoke a good chunk more.

Luckily, his teacher sided with him.

This was my petty revenge because I dont enjoy speaking in front of people, I hate giving presentations, and anything similar, and I hated this project since it was a bunch of talking and acting like news anchors, and we had to record it as well. I was able to just be in it without talking much, and the cherry on top: after we did the skit, everything, my partners decided it wasn’t fair that I didn’t speak that much, so they went to the teacher to complain about it. Thankfully, the teacher sided with me and said that since I wrote the whole script, I added my part even if I didn’t really do the whole news anchor thing.

Wow! At least the teacher saw his POV.

Let’s see what the people over at Reddit think about what happened.

This reader wouldn’t have been so nice.

For this person, it sounds like the best way to handle it.

Here’s what a teacher thinks.

According to this comment, it’s good that the teacher understood.

Hey! Thanks to them, everything worked out well for him.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.