“Don’t Tell Mom”: The One Thing This Adopted Teen Said to Their Dad to Hide a Secret Mall Shopping Spree

Have you ever daydreamed about skipping out on whatever you’re supposed to be doing, whether it’s school or work, and going on a shopping spree at the mall instead?

In this story, one adopted teen did just that! The trick was knowing exactly what to say to get away with it.

Let’s read all about it.

This one’ll cost you, dad! The pettiest revenge I ever got was on a lying, cheating ex. Sent him a box of used cat litter. No, it wasn’t terribly mature….but it made me feel a lot better.

This adopted child enjoyed revenge on their parents much more.

My best revenge, which I will NEVER forget and worked so well that I repeated it multiple times, was on my “parents.” (Thank God I’m adopted, and don’t have their DNA). My dad smacked me around one too many times. I skipped school the next day, snuck back in the house, and got mom’s credit cards. I had me a good ol’ time.

This really sounds like an amazing day!

I had breakfast at a diner while I was waiting for the mall to open. They had delicious, fluffy buttermilk pancakes and THE BEST coffee I’ve ever tasted anywhere. I spent the morning shopping for clothes and stocked up on music. I got Led Zeppelin’s, the Rolling Stones and Aerosmith’s entire catalog. Then I broke for lunch in a great little bistro, bought shoes to match my new outfits, watched a matinee and went home.

OP knew how to handle the situation.

I got the mail, so it was easy to intercept the bill. My mom was on a lot of meds, and after taking her nightly sleep cocktail she was GONE. I waited for her to start seeing the butterflies, then gave Dad the mail. When he screamed “What the hell is all this for,” I threw up my hands.

OP got away with it.

“Mom said to get school clothes. I outgrew all my last year’s stuff.” “Did you let Salty use the charge?” She blinked cross-eyed at him. “Yeahhhhhhh….” Wasn’t worried. I was going to win this no matter what she said. When you’re that stoned, and everybody knows it, it doesn’t matter. That pounding cost him a little over 700. I never said Forgive me, father, for I have sinned, either.

That’s glorious! And remember, OP also said this revenge was repeated multiple times!

Let’s see how Reddit. responded to this story.

One person points out that the things OP bought weren’t really frivolous.

Another person would’ve maxed out the cards.

This person is focused on the coffee.

I completely agree.

The best part is that the teen got away with it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a dad who is using the credit card companies own envelopes against them.