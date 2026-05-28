Driver Forced to Crawl Into Car Through Passenger Side After a Lyft Vehicle Blocks Him Inches Away—Prompting a Swift Corporate Report

Parking spots are intended to be wide enough that a normal car can easily park in the lines and open the doors to get out without hitting the car next to them. What becomes a problem is when people don’t park correctly in the lines and instead park so close to the car next to them that they literally can’t open their car door.

I remember one time when I was working in an office building with a crowded parking garage I went to leave and my car was blocked in on both sides. I literally had to climb through the back to get out. And it wasn’t because the drivers were being cruel. The parking garage was packed, and they were probably desperate to park somewhere even if their vehicles were too big to fit in a traditional spot.

I get it, but it’s still annoying, and I still wonder how those drivers managed to get out of their cars after parking.

In this story, it’s not quite as bad. This driver was able to get into his car through the passenger door when another driver parked too close to the driver’s side. But that infuriated him enough that he decided to get revenge on the driver.

Let’s read all about it.

park almost touching my car? possibly lose your job. I had just gotten out of the movie theater and i walked to my car and saw someone had parked no joke a maximum of 4 inches from my driver side door. I was parked fine, the lot had many available spots both when i went in the movie and came out, so there was literally no reason for this other than whoever was driving the other car being a total jerk. I went to take a picture of it just cause it was so ridiculous when i saw they had a lyft sticker on the back of their window.

He reported the driver to Lyft.

I climbed in through the passenger side and suppressed the urge to slam my car door into theirs repeatedly and instead decided to take a picture of their license plate and report them to lyft. I contacted lyft support through their messenger and they asked for proof which i immediately sent to them, making sure the lyft sticker and the persons license plate was visible. They sent back “Thank you very much. We’re going to take the necessary measures with this driver. We care about our Lyft drivers meeting established requirements. Once again, thank you very much for your report, this helps identify drivers who have inappropriate behavior. We are very sorry for this experience. Feel free to reach back in the future in case you need any further assistance.” I honestly hope they just get a warning or something cause i feel a bit guilty about it but there’s nothing i can do about it now.

I wonder why that Lyft driver parked so close to OP’s car. It doesn’t sound like there was any good reason for it.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a cashier who met a customer outside of work, and now they can never go back to their old relationship.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this story.

This person got revenge on an inconsiderate driver.

I would hope this would be the case.

I’m not sure exactly what this comment means. I can’t think of anything about a Costco parking lot that would prevent a driver from parking too close to another car.

Here’s another story about a Lyft driver.

I’m not sure if reporting a driver for parking too close to another car would get them fired. Honestly, I doubt it unless the driver has been reported for doing other things as well. While it’s certainly annoying and doesn’t paint the driver or the company in a positive light, it’s not like the driver was really breaking a law or something serious like that.

Hopefully the incident was at least mentioned to the driver though so that he’ll park correctly going forward. It does make the company look bad if the employees are being inconsiderate of others.

I still wonder why the driver parked so close. The only thing I can think of is that maybe he’s just a bad driver. I think reporting the driver was the right thing to do.