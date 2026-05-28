Employee Questions Promotion After Supervisor Is Tapped for Store Manager Role at Another Location

Imagine working in food service with a supervisor who doesn’t do everything she is supposed to do. For example, she claims she cleaned things but didn’t really clean them and continues to reuse them.

In food service, that could lead to food poisoning, and no business wants to be responsible for literally making customers sick.

Yet, in this story, one supervisor doesn’t seem to take cleaning or other important tasks seriously.

The problem is that she’s being promoted, and an employee is worried about what will happen when she has even more power to make bad decisions. There’s an important decision to make, but it’s not an easy one.

Let’s read the whole story.

WIBTA for NOT reporting my supervisor? I work at a famous coffee chain (you know the one), and have for over a year. The store manager is a bit too nice. She believes in everyone to a fault, and wants to help everyone achieve their goals. Unfortunately, this involves a supervisor (21F) being promoted to assistant store manager. She’s going to be leaving our store within the next few months, off to another location to be the assistant store manager at.

Uh-oh!

This supervisor is probably the worst possible person to manage a store. Just for some examples of how she is: -She refuses to clean the pitchers we put juice in, or label the expiration on them, which means bacteria is building up (like I’m talking WEEKS of use without being cleaned, when they expire in 5 days from opening) -She sabotages any changes management makes then lies and says it wasnt her

The list continues…

-She skips tasks on our task list but marks them as done, so things like cleaning the drains will go weeks without being done when its supposed to be done daily -She spends 99% of her shift on the phone in the back And much much more I’m cutting due to word limit.

This is a hard decision to make.

Most of us haven’t reported her because the store manager doesn’t believe anything negative about anyone, so we’d have to go higher up. We’re all afraid, though, that reporting her will either cause retaliation, or she’ll straight up lose the promotion and we’ll be stuck with her forever. She even left the group chat so no one would correct her anymore (the group chat is optional), and just ignores people who do it IRL. If we report her, theres a good chance she’ll be stuck here and continue to make all our lives miserable. If we don’t, she’s gonna go make some other store miserable. I feel I’m TA no matter what I do. Any insight, reddit?

I think I wouldn’t report her. Let the other store find out how horrible she is. She won’t last long.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a Glassdoor review that had an unexpected impact on hiring.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

Here’s a vote for reporting her.

Really, someone else should make this decision.

Here’s a vote for not reporting her.

But this person thinks it’s important to report her.

I’m not sure how long this supervisor has worked there, but she should’ve been reported a long time ago. It almost seems pointless to report her now just because she’s getting a promotion.

I voted to not report her, but it seems that I am outnumbered. The majority of the people in the comments thought it was a good idea to report her, mainly to try to prevent people from getting sick.

I definitely agree that she could get people sick, and that would be really, really bad. However, that might also cause her to lose her job.

However, if the employees report her, she probably won’t get the promotion, and she may even retaliate on the employees at her current location.

There’s no good answer here.