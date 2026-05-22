Employee Quits After Toxic 16-Hour Workdays—Then Hears Her Boss Cheering in the Bathroom

Quitting a job you hate is one of the best feelings in the world.

Getting audible confirmation that the feeling is mutual from the same boss who made your life miserable is somehow even better.

This employee spent months working brutal hours under a terrible boss who treated basic human needs like bathroom breaks as personal offenses, before finally finding something better and putting in her two weeks.

The boss’s reaction to the news was immediate, enthusiastic, and completely unfiltered.

Keep reading for the full story.

I put in my notice and my boss cheered This week I finally put in my two weeks notice at a job I hate. My boss went into the bathroom and clapped then audibly cheered.

This was a surprising reaction for several reasons.

She has been one of the worst, if not the worst, boss I have ever worked for. She talks crap under her breath where we can still hear her. Says we use the bathroom too much.

This employee doesn’t have much in common with her boss, which only makes the tension worse.

This job is her life while me and my co-worker have a life outside of work. She’s unmarried with no kids. She expects us to work late and judges us for taking a lunch.

This boss basically rules the workplace with an iron fist.

She has us work 12, 14, 16 hour days, weekends, and wishes we could work holidays. I’ll admit I have made some mistakes which she brought up. One being the week after I started.

It’s hard not to when there are a million things that come up on top of my regular job duties. I finally found a new job. I’m so glad to be leaving.

Well, it sounds like this employee is on to bigger and better things.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a man who refused to keep giving his coworker rides to work because he left a mess in his car.

Redditors chime in with their two cents.

Her boss felt more than comfortable giving negative feedback, so why not return the favor?

It’s time to show her boss she’s just as happy to finally be leaving!

Even with a toxic boss, cheering really isn’t a reaction that anyone expects.

It’s best for this employee to keep her head up and just focus on moving on.

The audible celebration through the door was the most honest feedback this employee had received in months, and it arrived at exactly the right moment.

This employee already knew the job was bad and the boss was worse. But hearing the clapping confirmed that getting out was the right call, and that staying would have been the wrong one.

After a long wait, the 16-hour days are over, and somewhere in that office, a boss is already figuring out how to make the next person’s life a living nightmare.

A boss who cheers in the bathroom when someone quits has revealed more about the working environment than any Glassdoor review ever could.