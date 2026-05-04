Family vs. Privacy: Why This Woman Refused to Give Her Dad Her Social Security Number

Trust issues in the family can make things more complicated.

In this story, a woman has a rocky relationship with her dad.

When he reached out to her and asked for her Social Security number, she immediately felt uncomfortable.

Read the full story below to find out more…

AITA For not giving my dad my social security number? My dad (58M) and I (28F) have always had a rocky relationship. He struggled with addiction when I was growing up. I have been on my own since I was 15. He has also lied and taken advantage of me financially in the past. He put cars and utility bills in my name without my knowledge, which left me thousands in debt.

This woman’s father reached out to her and asked for her Social Security number.

We barely talk now. I usually just get a text on major holidays. Late last week, he reached out. He asked for my Social Security number. He claimed he needs it to “clear some debt.” He said he only needs it from one of my brothers and me. He has 7 kids total. He said he had the rest.

She doesn’t trust him with it.

This immediately raised red flags. I was an adult at the time he is referring to. He has never claimed me on taxes. I do not see why my SSN would have anything to do with his debt. Given our history, I do not trust him. I also worry that refusing could completely end whatever relationship we still have.

She wonders if she’s overreacting.

My mom and boyfriend both think I should not give it to him. I agree it does not make sense. Part of me wonders if I am overreacting because of our past. AITA for saying no? Is there any legitimate reason he would need my SSN for this?

Let’s read the responses of other people to this story.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s some quick advice.

Yes, indeed.

People are saying the same thing.

Finally, short and simple.

“No” is a full sentence, especially if someone asks for your SSN out of the blue.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who set hard boundaries when her sibling pushed for more contact with their narcissistic mother.