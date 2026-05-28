He Made a Rude Comment to His Stepdaughter, and Her Mom Insists He Should Apologize

Imagine eating dinner with your family which includes your mom, stepdad and your stepdad’s son. Then, out of the blue, your stepdad makes a rude and personal comment about you, basically acting like you’re weird and he doesn’t understand you. Would you be insulted and defend yourself, or would you be so shocked that you’d stay silent?

In this story, one girl was in this situation, and she clarified, but when her stepdad made another comment, she was too stunned to respond.

She later asked her mom why she didn’t defend her, and while she believes her mom has a good excuse, she also wishes her stepdad would apologize.

Keep reading for the whole story.

AIO about my step dad’s comment at dinner My family has a pretty messed up dynamic. It’s my mom and I and we live with her fiancé who she’s been with for like 30 years and we’ve been living with for around 15 (in a house they bought together with my grandma.) His son was supposed to move into with us but didn’t like that he had a bed time when school was in session so he made up a bunch of lies about the whole family. The police and cps got involved and cleared all of us but obviously the relationship was never the same.

Her stepdad said something out of the blue that really bothered her.

We actually hadn’t even seen his son in the past 5 years and he just started coming back around the house a few months ago. We were having dinner together as a “family” for the first time since he started coming back around and almost out of nowhere my step dad goes to me, “you’re a *****” And I said something like, “no I’m not, I like everyone” And he responded, “you’re so messed up man. One day you like girls, the next day you like boys, it’s weird.”

Her mom had an excuse for not defending her.

I was just kind of flabbergasted and said nothing. I brought it up to my mom and asked why she didn’t say anything. And she said her sciatica pain was so bad she didn’t even hear it (which I completely believe, she normally sticks up for me with him and has really been goin through it with her sciatica.) When she brought it up to him the next day he seemed to not even remember it (which is insane to me) and told him that he should apologize to me for it.

She can’t move out.

It’s been almost a week and he hadn’t said anything to me at all and we’re barely talking at this point. Adding an additional piece of context: please don’t tell me to move, I’m disabled and severely chronically ill (in and out of the hospital) and am unable to do so otherwise I would have by now. So, AIO?

She’s been living with her mom and stepdad for 15 years, and now, out of the blue, he makes a comment like that? So weird and rude.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a sister who refuses to continue to enable her siblings financially, even though their mother expects her to do just that.

Let’s see how Reddit responded to this story.

He was definitely rude.

This person thinks she only has one option if she’s not moving out.

But maybe it would be possible for her to move out.

This person has a lot of questions.

I wonder what made her stepdad make those comments out of the blue like that. It almost seemed like something maybe his son would say since he hasn’t been around very long and is younger, so more immature. The stepdad has known her for a long, long time. You’d think he would’ve already accepted who she is and wouldn’t make such rude comments, and at the dinner table no less!

It sounds like her mom is on her side and thinks she is owed an apology, but maybe her mom hasn’t actually talked to the stepdad about it. She should. Maybe she couldn’t stand up for her daughter in the moment, but she should stand up for her now.

Regardless, she should see if it would be possible to move out.