He Was Told His Insurance Wouldn’t Pay for His Medication, so He Found a Way to Force Coverage

A patient shares how his insurance company denied him basic medication but he found his way around it and got them to pay for his expenses!

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Plan Exclusion… Bet they’re going to regret it. I’ve had the same insurance for several years & have a lot of medical issues. The medical issues require me to take liquid medicine or my body doesn’t absorb it (often requires sublingual or IV).

He’s been struggling with his health for sometime…

I had been taking a medication for my thyroid that worked well and was covered by my insurance… New plan year starts with the same insurance company. My pharmacy called to let me know that insurance was denying the medication. The medication cost without insurance is less than $75/month (under $1,000/year). After several phone calls over 2wks, an especially long phone call with one of the companies patient advocates, I have a solution.

UH OH…

The patient advocate asked the pharmacy department of the insurance company to list all options that are covered by my plan…

The insurance company covers IV thyroid medication (without prior authorization or step therapy) no questions asked. The IV medication cost to insurance is $4,500 PER MONTH!

That’s INSANE!

So here we are, my $900/year medication that is now excluded from coverage is now costing the insurance company $54,000/year! Corporate stupidity at its finest… No wonder medical care in America costs so much!

GEEZ! That’s expensive!

How do people find their way around such situations?!

Let’s find out what folks on Reddit think about this one.

This user shares how their insurance denied them asthma inhalers!

This user shares how they made their way around insured medication.

This user shares some facts about insulin.

This user has been alerted by this story!

This user knows insurance companies are really digging their own graves.

Somebody knows how to tackle tricky situations!

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