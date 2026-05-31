His Father Isn’t Legally Listed as His Dad. The Shocking Reason Why Depends on Which Parent He Asks

Imagine going to get a real ID with your mom, and you’re told that there’s a problem with your birth certificate. When you look into it, you discover that the problem is that your dad is not listed as your dad on your birth certificate!

This would be pretty confusing if you had no doubt in your mind about who your dad is, and that’s exactly what happened to the person in this story.

Now he’s really confused about why and how this happened. He’s talked to the social security office, his dad, his mom and done some research. Still, it’s such an unexpected and frustrating situation.

Let’s read all about it.

AIO? My dad is no longer on my birth certificate and me and my mother are upset! Today I went to my local Penn dot for a real ID. It turns out my name did not match my birth certificate that’s on my social security card because of one small error. I went to the SS office because it was right next door and mind you my father is listed on my original birth certificate; the copy that I have. When they were doing my info it came up for father State Withheld. I was confused and the guy stated I would have to talk to my father or the courts because of seems like he removed it.

His mom doesn’t believe his dad’s story.

My dad swears up and down he did not remove it, but may have forgotten to sign Acknowledgement of paternity when I was born because he was not present, but was sent paper work to fill out for my birth certificate along with the paternity paperwork. My mother on the other hand does not believe him because they divorced while she was around 8 months pregnant with me due to his infidelity. My mom had started seeing’s someone new (it only lasted like a month) when I was around 3 months old and my dad went around telling everyone that I was not his child and said he is going to court to tell them he wants a DNA test and he is unsure that he is the father; suddenly the next week after he threatened that to my mom he apologizes and says he was dumb for doing that.

He’s not sure what to believe.

Now present time when I was looking up what cause this it says in my state usually they will not remove a father from a birth certificate even if he didn’t sign the AOP form if he signs the birth certificate forms he just has to mention to the courts or a longer he is unsure if he is the father and want to go through a DNA test, but even if he backs out; which is seems to me he did. It can still cause this infraction. Which my mom believes he did while in rage. Do you think my father is telling the truth about simply not signed the form? Or my mom what my mom believes to be true is the most plausible reason?

He finds it pretty confusing.

This is all so confusing to me and if my mom is right it’s upsetting because now legally I cannot be recognized as his until he deals with this! My father has always been a very petty man tbh, so I can see how this can be plausible. Does anyone know more about what causes this, I’m truly confused. Are me and my mom overreacting or does it seem like my dad is lying?

What a stressful situation! I’m not sure how old OP is, but it’s safe to say this was a long time ago. The dad may not fully remember what he decided to do at the time.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this story about a mother whose attitude ruined a sweet gift from her child.

Let’s see what Reddit suggests.

This person thinks it’s better to simply focus on fixing the issue instead of trying to figure out how it happened.

Here’s a similar comment.

Here’s a suggestion to make sure his dad is really his dad.

But this person wouldn’t trust the dad.

These are good suggestions. He could start by verifying that his dad really is his dad and then move forward with correcting the paperwork whatever that entails.

In the end, it really doesn’t matter how this super annoying and super important clerical error happened. What matters is fixing it.

The parents can argue all they want about what they did or did not do, but OP just wants his real ID.

They’ve lost sight of the real problem.