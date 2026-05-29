Homeowner Puts Up “No Trespassing” Sign After Neighbor Repeatedly Enters Her Yard

Here we go again, friends…

It seems like every day, we see more and more stories having to deal with neighbors who like to cause all kinds of commotion just to be difficult?

Are they bored?

Do they have a screw loose?

Were they raised with no morals?

Well, it’s probably a little bit of “All of the Above.”

Yes, it’s a sad state of affairs out there, but all you can do is keep your cool and stand up for yourself if you have a neighbor who feels like they can dictate what’s going on in your yard and in your house.

The homeowner who wrote this story decided she was done putting up with her neighbor’s shenanigans, so she put a stop to it in a most effective way.

Check out what she had to say!

My neighbor had a full meltdown after I posted a ‘No Trespassing’ sign and removed his ladder from my property. “I’ve now had some issues with neighbors on all three sides of me encroaching, storing stuff and dumping on my property. I’ve handled two of them, one was super nice about it the other is a complete jerk, but they are off my property. But the interaction went sideways. My neighbor has rented the house next door for 10 years and I purchased my home 8 months ago. The renter is constantly deploying a ladder coming off the shed about 3 feet into my yard.

Some folks don’t understand the meaning of the word PROPERTY.

There is no reason to keep a deployed ladder on my property to access his shed roof. It’s liability and a hazard. Meanwhile, he has complained about me cleaning up my property while dumping yard debris onto it. He complains about my dog and keeps coming near the fence. Just keeps coming on to my yard for no reason. Friday morning I came off a rough shift at work and the ladder was in my yard again. I took it down and put up a ‘No Trespassing’ sign.

This would be enough to drive anybody crazy!

Saturday morning at about 7:30 the renter is tearing up my flower bed and throwing the plants and pavers over the fence. He stops when I ask him to and curses me out. I get some coffee, take the dog walk, take photos of the damage. I sat down around 9 to message his landlord when the renter starts setting off fireworks! I reported it to the landlord and went about my day. The advice from my boyfriend (who is out of state) was to wait for the landlord my brother advised me to go to the police. At 2 pm I hadn’t heard back from the landlord and considered filing a non-emergency report, but found out would need to wait until Monday to do so. At 3:30 the landlord messages me that he will talk to his tenant and he would be checking in with me when he got off work.

Having neighbors like this is THE WORST.

4 pm I’m outside playing with my dog when the neighbor starts cursing at me because I reported him to his landlord. He sets off more fire works and pulled his car to where he had torn up the flowerbed and blasting music. I have to admit, it was like watching a train wreck, I couldn’t look away from it- he was going from one bizarre activity to the next in pretty rapid succession. I did not engage. I FaceTimed my boyfriend to show him, took a video and reported everything in real time to the landlord via text and photos. I figured the best thing would be to get out of there (I was getting a bit scared at this point). I went two doors down to a neighbor’s house, he’s retired and lives with his aging parents.

You never really know what’s going on in someone’s life…

He is friendly with this renter said it was out of character and figured there might be something deeper to go nuts like this and checked in on him about 30 minutes later while I waited with his parents at his house. When he came back he let me know that he was still there blasting music in his car, but appeared calm. I asked if calling the police would escalate or defuse the situation and he thought it may amplify it and I should continue checking in with his landlord. I hung out with my dog, the neighbor and his aging parents for about an hour and a half more (they are fun neighbors and we had a good time chatting and they put my mind at ease). At about 7:30 pm my neighbor walked me home, stayed for a bit to just make sure the renter was gone and did not come back. The landlord has not contacted me back after his tenant’s blow up and I will follow up with the police tomorrow morning. It has been a very very weird day.”

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about neighbors who can’t get along because of a totally legal gate.

Let’s see what folks had to say about this on Reddit.

This person weighed in.

Another individual didn’t hold back.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another reader spoke up.

And this person chimed in.

Are you impressed, or what?

We sure are!

This woman’s neighbor can best be described with a certain four-letter word…JERK.

There’s no denying that!

But she handled this predicament with grace and patience and we can all learn from her.

Good luck out there and remember, keep a cool head and don’t take the bait when someone tries to push your buttons…that will only make things worse.

This woman’s neighbor is crossing the line from nuisance to serious danger…