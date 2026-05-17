Hotel Guest Claims She Found a Bed Bug, but Receptionist Says Moving Her to Another Hotel Isn’t Possible

Seasoned customer service workers know that some guests come ready for a fight before they even check in.

When one hotel guest claimed she found a bed bug and demanded the receptionist personally cover a new hotel out of her own pocket, the threats of a viral social media post started flying.

But the receptionist refused to do the impossible.

Read on to see how it all played out.

Client wants me to pay for her room in another hotel I’m a receptionist at a hotel, crappy minimum wage student job. She comes to me completely outraged claiming she found a bed bug in her room.

The receptionist does her best to handle this to the best of her ability.

I apply protocol, go take a picture of the bug, and inform my boss. Then I tell her I can give her a different room.

But instead of being reasonable, the customer goes totally off the rails.

She says I should refund her and the hotel should pay for her stay somewhere else. I tell her I can’t do that and make it clear that I CAN NOT, as in I don’t have the card for those.

So she ratchets up her audacity once again.

“Well you should book a room for me and then your bosses will refund you for it. Or I will post this on social media.” Girl POST IT. This isn’t my dad’s hotel — I couldn’t care less.

Threats like this just aren’t going to work.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a woman who reported her manager to HR after being forced to work 24-hours straight.

What did Reddit have to say?

This customer has a very big lesson coming her way.

This user would have been a lot more strict.

The police should have gotten involved here.

Turns out, this customer picked the wrong receptionist to mess with!