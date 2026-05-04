“I Pay for Your Life”: The Satisfying Story of a Woman Who Finally Put Her Ungrateful Sister in Her Place

Giving someone career advice while crashing at their place for free and owing them over $1,000 takes a very specific kind of nerve.

One woman allowed her sister stay in her Paris apartment rent-free, but when her sister lectured her about finding “a more fulfilling job,” the irony was not lost on her for a single second.

You’ll want to keep reading for this one.

My sister says I should find a job that I really like My sister is crashing in my apartment for 2 nights because she’s traveling home and needed somewhere to stay in Paris. She can’t — or doesn’t really want to — book a hotel, because why do it when you can stay at your sister’s for free? She’s my sister and I love her, so when she asked if she could spend a few nights here, I didn’t have a problem.

Then the topic of work came up.

Anyway, tonight we were eating dinner and she asked me what I did exactly at my job. I have a hard time explaining it to people, and I told her that, but I tried explaining anyway. Then she told me that by the way I am — sour, according to her — it’s obvious that I don’t like my job, and that I should find something I really like to do so I stop feeling like crap.

She doesn’t find this point of view very practical, so she pushes back.

I told her that the whole “find a job you like so you’ll feel like you don’t have to work” thing is utter nonsense. I don’t care about doing a job that doesn’t excite me because I’m very well paid. The one thing I like spending my money on is traveling, and this year my salary allowed me to take 5 trips abroad. Therefore, I don’t complain about my job.

She argues that no one should feel forced to ‘”love” a job that’s just a means to an end.

This is my second job and I don’t love it. I didn’t love my first one either. I told her my sole motivation to work was the money — why else would I give a company 35 hours of work weekly? I told her I’m willing to do a job that doesn’t fulfill my life as long as I’m being well paid, and this is the case.

Her sister quickly responds with judgment.

She said it was sad that I only did it for the money, and then said “my job isn’t perfect but I really like it and it’s better that way.” THE AUDACITY.

Her sister’s hypocrisy then came into full view.

She’s trying to shame me — but 2 days ago she was asking me if I could lend her 150€. And if I couldn’t do it, she’d try to pay with my dad’s credit card. She also owes me more than 1,000€ — so I don’t know what she’s criticizing when my job, that doesn’t fulfill me, is the very thing that allows me to lend her money.

What a hypocrite, indeed.

Redditors chime in with their thoughts.

Loving what you do can create some unexpected pitfalls.

Jobs don’t just grow on trees.

Her sister’s perspective likely just comes from inexperience.

This user encourages her to stay the course and just ignore her sister.

Jobs aren’t supposed to fulfill you — they’re supposed to pay the bills.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about an uncle who got called out for feeding his niblings the “wrong” food while babysitting.